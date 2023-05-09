Indonesian Jokowi calls for dialogue on Myanmar crisis ahead of ASEAN summit

May 9, 2023

LABUAN BAJO – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged ASEAN leaders to resolve the conflict in Myanmar through dialogue, not sanctions, as his country prepares to host the ASEAN summit on Wednesday.

As ASEAN’s rotating chair in 2023, Indonesia has sought to uphold the principle of collaboration and cooperation with anyone, and to ensure that the regional bloc does not become a proxy for anyone or countries, he said. He underlines.

As we want ASEAN to be open, to cooperate with anyone and any country, the resolution of problems within ASEAN must go through the principle of dialogue. This is very important, especially in the case of Myanmar, Widodo told reporters on Sunday after arriving in Labuan Bajo, the fishing town on Flores Island in eastern Indonesia, which hosts the two-day conference.

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s junta following its military coup on February 1, 2021. Civil unrest following the coup has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

As one of the most critical juntas in Asean, Indonesia faces growing pressure from rights groups to take tougher action to deal with the atrocities of military rule.

(The issue of Myanmar) will be discussed specifically but it needs to be resolved through dialogue. Sanctions, in my view, are not a solution, said Mr. Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known.

The president reiterated that the five-point consensus issued in April 2021 by nine Asean leaders and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will remain a valid benchmark.

The agreement provided for dialogue between all parties, an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to facilitate mediation, for ASEAN to provide humanitarian aid and for a delegation of ASEAN travels to Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned. evenings.

At a press conference on Monday, Widodo also slammed an attack on ASEAN officials providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar, but said it would not deter efforts to end the violence .

Without giving further details on the incident, when it happened and who was behind it, he said: The AHA Center (Asean Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management), together with the monitoring team of the Asean, was going to hand over the humanitarian aid, but he was very unhappy that on the way there was a shooting.

This (incident) will not dampen the determination of Asean and Indonesia to call again for an end to violence and an end to the use of force, because it is the people who will be victims, this situation will not bring victory to anyone, Mr. Widodo added.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said last Friday that Indonesia has undertaken megaphone-less diplomacy to build trust and resolve the crisis through more than 60 engagements involving Myanmar’s ousted National Unity Government, his regime military and the United Nations.

On Sunday, the president also urged Myanmar to play an active role in ASEAN-initiated dialogues.

ASEAN has banned Myanmar’s ruling junta from key meetings since 2022 over its failure to implement the peace plan, including initiating talks with opponents and ending violence.

An apolitical representative from military-ruled Myanmar was invited to attend the summit.

Eight leaders, as well as the general secretary of ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn, are expected.

Mr. Taur Matan Ruak, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, will also attend the meeting for the first time as an observer as his country seeks to join the grouping, according to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

Labuan Bajo, the main gateway to Komodo National Park, has become a hive of activity ahead of the 42nd ASEAN summit, the first of two summits, the last to be held in Jakarta in September. Banners bearing the ASEAN summit logo hang from lampposts, restaurants are full and hotel rooms are full of delegates and journalists.

Mr. Widodo, who has been a strong promoter of new tourist destinations in Indonesia, acknowledged that hotel rooms were not sufficient to accommodate those involved in the meeting, but a passenger ship with a capacity of 2,000 passengers had been prepared as floating accommodation.

He said: It’s a very good momentum, we are holding the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo to market Labuan Bajo. To let everyone know there is a place called Labuan Bajo in the east of Nusa Tenggara.