Politics
Boris ‘faced Charles’ in row over slavery, says ex-media chief No 10
May 8, 2023, 11:14 p.m. | Updated: May 8, 2023, 11:36 PM
Boris Johnson ‘faced’ King Charles over a speech the royal wanted to make on slavery and issued a warning that sparked a rift that never fully recovered, the manager has exclusively revealed communications from the former Prime Minister.
Guto Harri has spoken for the first time about the explosive confrontation between Mr Johnson and the then Prince of Wales as he launches his new podcast, Unprecedented, on Global Player.
Mr Harri, who was director of communications between February and September 2022 – the final months of Mr Johnson’s time at No 10 – recalled how the head of government ‘came in quite strong’, leading to a falling out between the Prime Minister and the current head of state on a trip abroad.
“Signs of the coronation celebrations are still visible throughout central London, the bunting still in place and the Union Jack still hoisted on every flagpole.
“Things weren’t so festive when Boris and the future king traveled to Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, as he was then, had been critical of the government’s approach to small boats.
“He was also planning a speech on slavery. Boris squared off, confronted him and warned him ‘I’ll be careful,’ he said, ‘or you’ll end up having to sell the duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those who built it.’ Relations never fully recovered.”
Listen to Unprecedented on Global player from Thursday, May 11
Mr Harri’s new six-part podcast will reveal the inner workings of government from his experiences at the heart of Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation in his final months.
The tumultuous ending saw him try to hang on as he faced constant questions over his handling of Partygate and then a series of resignations as his ministers felt they could no longer support him.
The series will also include exclusive interviews.
Mr Harri said: “It is hard to think of a more turbulent time in British politics, with such a fascinating figure at the helm. We have all seen the scandals, but there is so much more to report and we owe it to the story to provide the insight and perspective that comes from having a ringside seat inside.”
Vicky Etchells, Head of Factual News and Podcasts for Global Player, said: “Boris Johnson’s premiership epitomizes an era like no other. From the war in Ukraine to the Covid pandemic, Guto Harri, the one of Johnson’s closest allies and former head of Comms, had a ringside seat and I’m thrilled he’s sharing his story for the first time on Unprecedented.
“In this captivating political memoir podcast series, Guto will take listeners into the rooms where the decisions that affect us all are made and shine a light on the inner workings of one of the most turbulent governments we’ve seen in the world. modern history.”
Mr Johnson and Charles were both in Kigali for a Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in June 2022.
At the time, Mr Johnson launched the government’s bid to send asylum seekers to Rwanda despite criticism over the African country’s human rights record.
Charles was reported to have called the plan “appalling”, repeatedly criticized it privately, saying he was “more than disappointed with it”.
Learn more: ‘Dad, we’re all so proud of you’: Prince William pays tribute to King Charles and the late Queen at coronation concert
Clarence House said at the time that Charles was politically neutral.
Mr Johnson had said he would argue the plan had ‘clear merits’ when they met in Kigali.
But a spokesperson later said the matter would not be brought up.
During his trip, Charles said in a speech: “I cannot describe the depth of my personal grief at the suffering of so many people, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of the lasting impact of the ‘slavery.”
More recently, the King announced that he welcomed an independent study into the monarchy’s links to the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Buckingham Palace said the King took the matter “deeply seriously” and embraced the study.
The research is being carried out by the University of Manchester, which has been granted full access to the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection.
