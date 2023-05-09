E. Jean Carroll was ‘exactly’ Donald Trump type, lawyer says in closing argument





E. Jean Carroll was “exactly” Donald Trump’s type, and the former president didn’t show up for his civil trial accusing him of rape because he “knows what he did to her”, has said his lawyer in his pleadings Monday in Manhattan. to research.

Addressing the jury of six men and three women, Roberta Kaplan played a video of the former president’s deposition in October in the case, where he looked at a photo of Carroll from the late 1980s and the identified as a photo of Marla Maples, his second wife.

Trump had said in his deposition and in public statements after Carroll accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store that he wouldn’t do it because she was ‘not my type’ “.

“In other words, she wasn’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted,” Kaplan told the jury.

After his attorney pointed out the mistake about who was in the photo, Trump said the image was “blurry.” Kaplan introduced him to the jury. It’s not a blur at all, she says, and Carroll was “exactly her type.”

She also played jurors part of the notorious “Access Hollywood” video, in which Trump was caught on a hot mic saying he kisses and gropes women without their consent because when you’re a star, they let you down. do it. You can do anything.

He tells you, in his own words, his modus operandi, his MO, Kaplan said.

She then played part of the deposition where she asked him if his comment about the stars was true.

Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately, said Trump.

Kaplan told the jury, He actually used the word happily describing sexual assault.

Who would say fortunately? added the lawyer. Someone who thinks he’s a star. He thinks stars like him can get away with it.

Carroll is suing Trump for assault and battery stemming from the alleged rape in a Bergdorf Goodman department store locker room in the mid-1990s, and for defamation for claiming she committed a prank after coming forward with her allegations in 2019.

Trump has denied Carroll’s sexual assault allegation and maintains that he did not defame her because he was telling the truth.

Trump decided not to testify in the case and his attorneys did not call any witnesses, which Kaplan noted to the jury. Trump didn’t show up, she said, because he knows what he’s done.

Trump’s Defense Closing Arguments

The former president’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told the jury that Trump denied attacking Carroll under oath during his deposition, and noted that Carroll’s lawyers could have called Trump to testify, but chose not to. not do it.

He said Carroll’s vagueness about the time of the alleged attack that she said she thought it was in 1995 or 1996 before testifying that it happened on an unspecified evening in the latter made it difficult for his client to defend himself.

“How do you prove a negative result, how do you prove you didn’t?” Tacopina asked the jury. “Where were you on an unknown date, about 20 years ago? He continued.

He said it was “no coincidence” that Carroll and the two friends who testified she told them about the attack at the time, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, could not determine a exact period. “They don’t want to give Donald Trump a chance to defend himself,” Tacopina said.

He argued that Carroll made up the allegation and suggested she was inspired by a 2012 episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” which mentioned a rape fantasy in a dressing room in Bergdorf’s lingerie department. Goodman. It was at the same location that Carroll alleged Trump raped her after they shopped at the store together.

“Are you kidding me?” Tacopina asked the jury, noting that Carroll, who said she hadn’t seen the episode, said it was an “amazing” coincidence.

The whole story is an incredible work of fiction, he said.

Tacopina alleged that Carroll was motivated by “political hatred” and that her “outrageous” story is “not worthy of your belief”.

“She was not raped at Bergdorf Goodman and was not defamed,” he said. “I ask you all to have the courage to do what is right.”

In his conclusion, Kaplan noted that Birnbach, who was in the courtroom for the remarks, and Martin had supported his client’s story under oath. She said Carroll’s claim that Trump would attack her in a semi-public place was supported by two other women who testified, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff.

Leeds testified that Trump groped her on a plane in the 1970s, and Stoynoff said Trump forced her against a wall and started kissing her at his Mar-a-Lago resort when other people were nearby in 2005.

Trump has also denied those allegations. Kaplan said Trump’s version of events calls for a large conspiracy with multiple people under oath.

“There’s a person lying and that person is Donald Trump,” she said.

Kaplan did not ask the jury for a specific amount of money.

“For E. Jean Carroll, it’s not about the money,” Kaplan told them, but “getting his name back.”

Each side presented approximately two hours of closing arguments on Monday. The jury is due to begin its deliberations Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com

