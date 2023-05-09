Singapore and Indonesia condemn attack on diplomats in Myanmar | Military news





A convoy delivering humanitarian aid came under fire in northeastern Shan State but escaped unscathed.

Singapore and Indonesia have condemned an attack on regional diplomats during a humanitarian aid mission in crisis-hit northeast Shan State. Singapore said two staff from its embassy in Yangon were part of the convoy that came under fire on Sunday and returned safely to the city. Singapore condemns the attack, the city-state’s foreign ministry said in a statement late Monday. It is essential to preserve the safety of humanitarian and diplomatic personnel, to ensure that they can continue their operations and provide the necessary assistance to those in need. It is unclear who was behind the attack, which Indonesian President Joko Widodo said took place as officials were on their way to deliver humanitarian aid to the area. The convoy was then under military escort. Unfortunately, on their way there was a shootout, Widodo said as quoted by AFP news agency. The government agency Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday that the attack took place as the vehicles were heading from Hsihseng towards

Taunggyi and that the terrorists fired at them with small arms and the security forces launched a counterattack. The report says no one was hurt, but bullets damaged the vehicles. The military uses the word terrorists to describe anyone who opposes its rule. Indonesia is hosting the ASEAN summit in eastern Labuan Bajo this week with the group of 10 Southeast Asian nations under mounting pressure over its failure to do more to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. triggered by the February 2021 coup. The military has ignored the so-called five-point consensus that coup leader Min Aung Hlaing agreed with ASEAN in April that year, and is battling armed resistance groups as well as long-established armed ethnic organizations in a situation that some have described as a civil war. . Thousands of people have been killed and more than a million civilians have been forced to flee. Singapore urges all parties to refrain from the use of violence, in line with the five-point consensus, the Singapore statement continued. Only constructive dialogue among all major stakeholders in Myanmar can facilitate a peaceful solution for the benefit of the people of Myanmar. The US State Department also expressed concern over the incident. These attacks in Shan State come as the regime’s violence and disregard for the rule of law have led to greater instability on the ground, as the regime has continued to neglect its commitments under the consensus in ASEAN’s five points, including ceasing its violence and allowing unimpeded humanitarian access, department spokesman Matthew Miller said. The statement urged the military to respect the democratic aspirations of the people who have demonstrated that they do not want to live another day under military tyranny and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the rules on the protection of diplomatic personnel and civilians. The National Unity Government (NUG), set up by elected officials overthrown in the coup, also condemned the incident, saying such attacks were against its principles. This attack is neither ordered nor condoned by the NUG or its partners, he said in a statement. The NUG established a network of People’s Defense Forces to fight against military rule.

