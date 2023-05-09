Turks bitterly divided in Erdogan stronghold ahead of presidential election

from our special correspondent in Gaziantep, Türkiye In the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep, a stronghold of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), some voters are ardent supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Others, however, can be just as fierce in their opposition. With the first round of the May 14 presidential election fast approaching, politics can be as hot as the steaming chai of a Gaziantep teahouse.

Gaziantep Castle has survived centuries of invasions, but some of the Roman-era strongholds of the formidable edifice in southeastern Turkey failed to withstand the destructive force of the February 6 earthquakes. The main stonestructured, however,is still there. Perched on a hill, the castle still watches over the old town.

In this stronghold of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 63.9% of the vote in the 2018 elections, well above his national score of 52.6% .

“I have supported Recep Tayyip Erdogan since he came to power. And I will continue to do so,” said Hasan Erturk, 60, owner of a tea room in the square below the fortress.God willing(God willing),we will see him win again on May 14.

Hasan Erturk runs a tea shop in the old town of Gaziantep. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Polls suggest Turkey’s presidential election will be a close race between Erdogan and his main rival,Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), with some putting theleading opposition candidate.

But Erdogan stillhas unconditional supportershighlighting the progress and achievements made during his 20 years in power, including the opening of Istanbul airport, new roads, gas and oil projects and financial independence from the Fund international monetary policy (IMF).

Erturk is full of praise for its president. “He has done great things. I respect him for all of this. No one in history has done so much for the country. He is a true statesman. May God protect him,” he proclaims. .

People are afraid of the future

At one of the outdoor tables in the Erturks Tea Room, three young men chat as the smoke from their cigarettes mixes with the steam from their cellars in the spring breeze.

Fahrettin Ke, 18, will vote for the first time on May 14, 2023. Assiya Hamza

“The youth of this country must vote for the future of this country,” says 18-year-old Fahrettin Ke.

In the first round of the presidential electionMay 14,this high school student will be voting for the very first time. “We don’t know where we’re going right now. And I doubt the earthquake will change anything. Like many young people, I will vote for Muharrem Ince, he reveals.

Ince, the CHP candidate in the 2018 presidential election, raised opposition hopes five years ago when he ran a blistering campaign against Erdogan. He won a respectable 30.6% of the vote nationwide and 21.8% in Gaziantep.

But Ince has since formed a new party, the Memleket (Homeland) Party. His last-minute decision to run for president instead of backing the opposition alliance led by Kilicdaroglu could end up throwing Erdogan a lifeline by splitting the opposition vote. For some young voters, Kilicdarogluthe soft-spoken, septuagenarian CHP candidatelack of novelty.

Across the cobblestone street, Erdogan Kartal, his graying hair contrasting sharply with a jet-black mustache, ordered his chai. Sitting on a small stool, the pensioner in the impeccable blue suit delicately stirs his tea.

Erdogan Kartal (left) stirs his chai in a square in the old town of Gaziantep. Assiya Hamza, France 24

“Twenty years ago, the country was better off,” laments the former civil servant. Now there is no future. People are afraid of the future. People flee.

He seems resigned. Almost bitter. “I am a retired civil servant and I have never seen Antalya, the Turkish riviera. European pensioners can go there on vacation, not me. Whether or not Kartal intends to vote onelection day,he’s not willing to say.

In the old town, most women don’t want to talk about the election. But Hamide Kaya is an exception. I am a Turkish nationalist and for the first time I will vote for the CHP”, reveals the 50-year-old cook in beigescarf,without any hesitation.

Hamide Kaya is an outspoken nationalist and wants Turkey to become a secular country again. Assiya Hamza, France 24

I always voted for the MHP(Nationalist Action Party), the nationalist party. But changing diets is not enough. I want Turkey to change. I want to live again in a secular Turkey, as Atatürk wanted,” she says, referring tothe founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

We must send the Syrians home

In 1923, Atatürk, as he is respectfully known, founded the secular Turkish Republic.A century later, “the father of the Turks” is still revered. But his political vision and legacy have gradually eroded over the past 20 years.

A declared Islamist, Erdogan hasunderline Muslim identity of Turkey. But Kaya doesn’t want any of that. “I don’t want my religion to be used for political purposes. There are other religions in this country. I want us to become a secular country again. As Ataturk said so well, I want Turkey to be among the most beautiful civilizations in the world, she explains.

The question of secularism aside, Kaya then moves on to his pet peeve: the Syrian refugees in his country. According to her, the hospitality celebrated by turkeys has been extended too far for too long.

“Syrians must be sent back to their homes. They have been here for far too long. My country is my home. Today we are facing a serious economic crisis,” she explains. We welcomed them, but they have to leave. I’m not saying they can’t come back but only for tourism, she adds.

Since the Syrian uprising broke out in 2011, Turkey has hosted around 3.5 million Syrian refugees. But in recent years, Turkey’s welcome mat has frayed, exacerbated by a massive economic crisis and the February 6 earthquakes that ravaged southeastern Turkey.

On this electoral issue, the outgoing president and his main rival are on the same wavelength: both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have promised to send Syrian refugees back home.

He will be re-elected, you will see!

Suddenly, a woman interrupts him. Her name is Munewer Yildirim and she is 50 years old. “AKP! Until the end, I will support Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

AKP supporter Munewer Yildirim is a strong supporter of President Erdogan. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Yildirim can’t seem to get enough of the man who ruled Turkey for 20 years and talks about it.

“I would have liked him to come to power sooner, our country could have become another Paris! He is a man, a real man! There was an earthquake in the past. People went to collect the bodies on their own. this earthquake, Erdogan was with everyone,” she said.

Yildirim refers to the devastating August 1999 earthquake, which killed more than 17,000 people amid public outrage over the state’s failure to respond to the disaster.

“If Antep had a mouth, it could speak,” Yildirim said, referring to Gaziantep’s old name. [Erdogan] knows his religion, he knows his people, she says fervently.

Two men interrupt his panegyrics. “Why don’t you mention that a kilo of onions costs 30 lira (1.40) today?” one chuckles.

This does not faze Yildirim. Far from there.

“You only throw stones at a tree full of fruit,” she sniffles.

“What fruit? comes the sarcastic response.

“You are ingrates! she screams.

You are absolutely crazy!” one of the men shouts back.

” Shame on you ! You are traitors! He will be re-elected, you will see. Now go, go, shouts Yildirim.

“No, you’re leaving!” scream the two men.

Passers-by slow down now, surprised by the hubbub of the tea room.

The argument is going nowhere and no one will have the last word. Gaziantep will have to wait until May 14 to end the debate and if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, it will be another two weeks before the final round on May 28.

