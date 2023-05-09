DeSantis bans Xi Jinping ‘agents’ from buying land in Florida





Ron DeSantisThe governor of Florida on Monday signed several bills aimed at preventing nationals of “China and other hostile foreign countries” from buying land in the Sunshine State. What happened: DeSantis signed bills SB 264, SB 846, and SB 258 to combat industrial espionage and higher education subterfuge by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) andXi Jinping‘s officers. “I am proud to sign this legislation to prevent the purchase of our farmland and land near our military bases and critical infrastructure by Chinese agents, to prevent the storage of sensitive digital data in China, and to prevent the CCP’s influence in our education system We respect our commitment to suppress communist China, DeSantis said in a statement. SB 264, also known as Foreign Country Interests, prohibits “government entities from entering into contracts with foreign countries and entities of concern and restricts transfers of farmland and other real property interests to foreign principals”, including the China and other Beijing-affiliated entities and individuals. Under the new legislation, Chinese citizens holding non-tourist visas will be allowed to purchase individual plots of land under two acres and located at least five miles from military installations, according at WOKV. SB 864, also known as educational entity agreements with foreign entities, prohibits state colleges and universities from accepting gifts in an official capacity from colleges or universities based in foreign countries. concerned. See also: Xi Jinping’s envoy calls for stability in US-China relations to avoid accidents Another bill, SB 258, requires the Department of Management Services “to create a list of prohibited applications owned by a foreign principal or foreign countries of concern, including China, that pose a cybersecurity and privacy risk. Datas”. “Florida is taking action to oppose America’s greatest geopolitical threat, the Chinese Communist Party,” DeSantis added in the statement. Commissioner wilton simpsonadded in the statement, “China and other hostile foreign nations control hundreds of thousands of acres of critical farmland in the United States, endangering our food supply and national security interests. Restricting China and other hostile foreign nations to control Florida’s agriculture land and land near critical infrastructure protects our state, provides long-term stability, and preserves our economic freedom.” Read more : Ron DeSantis says Xi Jinping wants to take Taiwan at some point: US will counter China’s hostile action

