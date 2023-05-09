Indonesian President Joko Widodo softens stance on submarine and Quad alliance





Jokowi’s fears appear to have been allayed. However, others in Indonesian military and political circles still believe the submarine pact has made conflict more likely and exposed the archipelago nation. AUKUS, along with the Quad Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, have divided Australia with many of its near neighbors over the nature of the challenge China poses and what is needed. do about it, said Richard Maude, executive director of policy at the Asia Society Australia. Only partly reassured Australia worked hard to reassure South East Asia on the Quad and AUKUS. The government defines the Quad as an ASEAN partner with a common goal of maintaining peace and supporting regional growth and resilience. The Quads agenda is useful because it emphasizes the provision of public goods in the region, not defense cooperation, Maude said. Yet Southeast Asia should be only partially reassured. Southeast Asia is worried about escalating competition and the risk of war. He does not want to choose a side. And concerns remain about the sidelining of ASEAN, which remains at the heart of regional diplomacy but is no longer relevant to the most pressing challenge of the times. Susannah Patton, director of the Southeast Asia program at the Lowy Institute, cautioned against reading too much into Jokowi’s remarks. Jokowi has a habit of saying very positive things that don’t necessarily reflect Indonesia’s official position, Ms Patton said. In Jakarta, MP Dave Laksono said the Presidents’ statement was still in line with ASEAN’s goals of accelerating development by cultivating good relations with all regional and global players. It is natural and necessary that we have concerns about AUKUS and the Quad, we should be alert to any issues or situations, Mr. Laksono said. When the US, UK and Australia outlined the details of the AUKUS plan, some Indonesian parliamentarians raised the possibility of a ban on submarines entering Indonesian waters. The denial of access to submarines submerged in national waters has also been discussed in the Malaysian parliament. However, the legality of such a ban is questionable. Although Australia or any other nation wishing to cross a country’s sovereign waters is required to seek permission, there is no such legal requirement if the passage is through a strait and the rules are similar for waters controlled by archipelago nations such as Indonesia. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea defines the rules for the passage of all ships and aircraft through straits. These are mainly sea passages that connect one sea to another, such as the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. Ensuring that a coastal nation’s maritime rights did not interfere with the passage of all craft, including warships and submarines, through these straits was a key requirement of the great powers of the Singapore’s Goodwill Ambassador, Tommy Koh, notes in his book on UNCLOS, Building a new legal order for the oceans. The conclusion that submarines can transit through straits used for international navigation in submerged passage is not explicitly stated in the UNLCOS text, Ko said. The conclusion was however accepted by the negotiators. and the text was meant to convey that meaning. Additional reporting by Natalia Santi

