Where will Türkiye-Russia relations go if Erdogan loses? –Asia Times
For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin is a Dear friend who would have warned him that factions within the military were planning a coup in 2016. For the Russian leader, Erdogan is a strong but reliable partner who did not impose sanctions on Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Inevitably, questions arise about what awaits the Russian president if Erdogan is ousted from power in the May 14 election. The answer, however, is unclear. If Turkish opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu were to win, there could be a shift towards Europe and away from anti-American rhetoric. But he is unlikely to want to lose the geopolitical advantages that come with strong ties to Russia and having a foothold in both Eastern and Western camps.
Kilicdaroglu has a legitimate chance to end Erdogan’s 20-year rule. With polls so close, it’s no surprise that some prominent Western media outlets have marked the vote in Turkey the most important election in 2023. The Kremlin is undoubtedly well aware that the result could have a significant impact on Russian-Turkish relations.
Although Moscow does not overtly interfere in the Turkish elections, recent developments suggest that Putin is indirectly supporting his friend Erdogan. For example, on May 3, the Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that he allowed Turkey to postpone payments for natural gas until 2024. Such a decision could be interpreted as a gift from Putin to Erdogan before the historic elections.
Previously, on April 28, the two leaders participated virtually in a ceremony marking the loading of nuclear fuel into the first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in southern Turkey, which is being built by Russian nuclear conglomerate Rosatom. As the Turkish opposition would oppose the construction of the factory, Erdogan’s claims that if his opponents come to power, power cuts will become routine.
He uses such rhetoric to justify energy cooperation with the Kremlin, while Putin, isolated from the West, hopes to deepen economic, trade and agricultural cooperation with Turkey. But it is uncertain whether Kilicdaroglu would continue to strengthen its economic ties with Russia.
Under his leadership, Turkey would likely continue to act as an indispensable intermediary between Russia and NATO countries, meaning Kilicdaroglu would seek to preserve Erdogan’s balanced approach to Russia. That is why he underlined that there is no reason to alter relations between Ankara and Moscow.
However, Kilicdaroglu’s foreign policy adviser Unal Chevikoz insists that in negotiations with Russia, Turkey will certainly strive for equal relations.
But we will also remind Russia that Turkey is a member of NATO, he said. underline.
From the Russian point of view, Erdogan’s lucrative maneuvers between the West and Moscow suit everyone perfectly. But if Kilicdaroglu adopts a more pro-Western position, the Kremlin risks losing a situational enemywhich could have serious consequences for the Russian economy.
Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded US$62 billionwhile Putin aims to increase Moscow’s energy cooperation with Ankara and make Turkey a regional gas hub. It remains rather uncertain whether Kilicdaroglu, who wants to relaunch Turkey’s EU accession negotiations, will take an interest in Putin’s geopolitical project.
Ahead of previous elections, Erdogan would launch military incursions into northern Syria, as such actions would help him win more votes. But since Kilicdaroglu announced his intention to make a deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to return over 3 million refugees to Syria, Erdogan appears to have changed his approach to the country.
Instead of another military action, Erdogan is now seeking to normalize relations with the Russian-backed Syrian leader.
Defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iranmet in MoscowApril 25 to hold talks on the future of the Arab nation. In addition, the Turkish, Syrian and Russian foreign ministers could meet in Moscow this Wednesday, just four days before the elections in Turkey. This could be a chance for Erdogan to present a small but very important foreign policy victory ahead of the vote.
Erdogan has already played an important role in helping Russia and Ukraine reach the Black Sea Grains Agreement, a move that raised his profile as a conflict mediator. Coincidence or not, the deal is due to expire on May 18, just four days after the Turkish elections.
If Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan make it to a second round of voting, which looks increasingly likely, and Russia agrees to extend the grain deal, the Turkish leader could use it to once again present himself as a indispensable intermediary. But given that the economy, rather than foreign policy, resonates more with voters, such actions are unlikely to help Erdogan defeat his rival.
Since Russia is unable to provide Turkey with loans or invest in the country’s inflation-stricken economy, Putin’s token acts of support for Erdogan cannot have a serious impact. on the result of the Turkish elections.
If Erdogan suffers defeat, the Kremlin will have to adjust to a new geopolitical reality in which Turkish leaders will adopt a more pro-European stance and use less anti-Western and anti-American rhetoric than the dear friend did. Putin over the past few years. .
