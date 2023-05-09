Prime Minister Modi says in Karnataka on eve of elections





As Karnataka heads to the polls on May 10, the ruling BJP is seeking to overcome long-running 38-year-old anti-incumbent sentiment in the state, pushing for a second consecutive term.

A day before the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released an open letter addressing the people of the state. In Karnataka’s high-tension polls, the ruling BJP will struggle to overcome 38-year-old anti-incumbent sentiment and secure a second consecutive term. The affection I have received in Karnataka over the past few days is unparalleled. This reinforced the will to make Karnataka the number 1 in all sectors! pic.twitter.com/2VSKn9KBqE Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2023 Expressing his gratitude, Modi’s letter of Tuesday, May 9 read, “I was blessed to receive your unwavering love and affection, which I consider a divine blessing. During this era of transformation of ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal’, we as Indians are united in our aspirations to propel our beloved nation towards development. Karnataka is eager to lead this movement and realize its vision. » India, currently the fifth largest economy, is determined to climb into the top three positions. This ambitious goal is based on Karnataka’s rapid growth, aiming to become a $1 trillion economy. Advertisement Read also :Six reasons why Karnataka’s election matters for Indian politics As part of the vigorous campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a 26km tour of Bengaluru on Saturday, facing a formidable challenge from Congress, led by influential figures like DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, as well as the JD(S) led by HD Kumaraswamy. In his letter, Modi emphasized his party’s unwavering commitment to Karnataka and its people. He highlighted the significant increase in foreign investment during the tenure of the BJP government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Karnataka receiving over 90,000 crore annually compared to around 30,000 crore under the previous government. The Prime Minister expressed the BJP’s aspiration to make Karnataka a leader in investment, industry, innovation, education, employment and entrepreneurship. With 9.17 lakh new voters among the 5.2 crore eligible voters in Karnataka, the Prime Minister acknowledged their importance in shaping the future of the state. Read also :In the last 2 days of election campaign, Priyanka impresses with her mega rallies in Bengaluru Addressing concerns over infrastructure, transport and employment in rural and urban areas, Modi assured that the BJP government will continue to work on developing advanced urban infrastructure, upgrading transport systems, improving the quality of life in all regions and creating many opportunities for women. and youth. “The dreams of every citizen of Karnataka are my dreams,” Modi said in his letter. My message to the people of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/DvFGl952OV Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2023 In a separate video message, Modi urged the people of Karnataka to exercise their right to vote on election day to propel the state to the fore. The BJP fielded 224 candidates, the Congress 223 and the JD(S) 207 for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly. The vote will take place on May 10, with the vote count scheduled for May 13.

