Capvision, a consulting firm, raided by the Chinese authorities





China has targeted another business advisory firm on national security grounds, launching an investigation into Shanghai-based Capvision Partners as part of a broader crackdown on the industry, state media reported. Monday evening. Agents raided several of the company’s offices in China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou and Shenzhen, state media said, explaining that the company was not seriously fulfilling its prevention responsibilities and obligations. espionage. Capvision did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Monday evening, the company said on its official account on WeChat, a Chinese social media and chat application, that it will firmly implement the development of national security and play a leading role in regulating the consulting industry. The investigation is the latest in a recent government crackdown on consultancy and consultancy firms, whose clients include overseas investors and foreign companies seeking information about Chinese industry. Mintz Group, a US company specializing in corporate investigations, said in March that Chinese authorities raided its offices, arrested five of its Chinese employees and closed the branch. Last month, Bain & Company, a US consulting firm, said security officials visited its offices and interviewed employees.

Police told Jiangsu Television, a state broadcaster, that Capvision frequently contacted secrecy-related personnel within the Chinese Communist Party as well as officials in sensitive areas such as defense and science. Authorities have accused Capvision of hiring high-paying consultants to illegally obtain various types of sensitive data, which they say poses a major risk and hidden peril to China’s national security. A separate report released Monday by CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, said the multi-agency investigation resulted in the arrest of at least one state-owned company employee who was sentenced to six years in prison. for providing state secrets and information to Capvisions foreign customers. It is unclear when the raids on Capvision took place or if other companies were targeted besides Mintz and Bain.

Last month, China’s legislature passed a revised counterintelligence law, expanding the definition of what can be construed as espionage to include sharing documents, data, material or objects bearing on security and national interests.

It signals renewed efforts by Beijing to limit the flow of what it considers sensitive information to foreign investors and governments. China is locked in a standoff with the United States over restrictions on microchip technology and growing unease over Chinese dominance of materials and components used in the production of electric vehicles. Capvision was founded in 2006 by former Bain consultants and Morgan Stanley investment bankers and is headquartered in New York and Shanghai, according to the company’s website. News of the raids on consulting firms last month prompted the US Chamber of Commerce to warn of the growing risks of doing business in China. Gerard DiPippo, a Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former senior US intelligence officer, said the raids were a self-defeating strategy because whatever China gained by restricting sensitive information was not worth the reputational costs China pays with foreign companies. DiPippo said multinational companies in China have been trying to determine whether the investigations were motivated by national security concerns or were carried out in retaliation for trade restrictions imposed by the Biden administration on China. While these explanations are not mutually exclusive, the Capvision case adds more weight to the national security argument, DiPippo said. In this case, the actions may not be arbitrary, but they will have a chilling effect, especially on investors and local staff employed by US companies. Claire Crazy And Olivia Wang contributed to the research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/08/business/capvision-china-espionage-law.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos