PM Modi will visit Rajasthan tomorrow





PM to dedicate and lay foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs. 5,500 crores Several road and rail projects to boost connectivity and facilitate trade and commerce PM to lay foundation stone for Udaipur railway station redevelopment Prime Minister to visit Brahma Kumaris Shantivan Complex in Abu Road and lay foundation stone of Super Specialty Charitable Global Hospital Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan May 10. Around 11h, Prime Minister will visit Shrinathji Temple In Nathdwara. Around 11:45 a.m., he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives at Nathdwara. Then, around 3:15 p.m., Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road. PM in Nathwara Prime Minister will inaugurate, consecrate and lay the first stone of the projects worth more than Rs. 5500 crores. These projects will focus on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The road and rail sector projects will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thus stimulating trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the populations of the region. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the road construction projects for the dual carriageway upgrade in Rajsamand and Udaipur. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Udaipur Railway Station, to provide improved amenities to the public. It will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and the establishment of a new line from Nathdwara to the town of Nathdwara in Rajsamand. Further away, Prime Minister dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including the 114 km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of the NH-48; widening and strengthening of 110 km long 4-lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-25; and 47 km long two-lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E. PM at Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris The Prime Minister has been particularly focused on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing his efforts, the Prime Minister will visit the Shantiva complex of Brahma Kumaris. He will lay the foundation stone for a Super Specialty Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani retirement homeand the extension of college of nursing. THE Global Charitable Super Specialty Hospital will be implemented on Abu Road, spread over an area of ​​50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove particularly beneficial to the poor and tribal people of the region. Next story: Hyderabad: The results of the SSC 2023 public examinations will be announced on Wednesday.

