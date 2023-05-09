Boris ‘clashed’ with King Charles over Rwandan politics | UK News

Boris Johnson has a long-standing contentious relationship with the King (Picture: Getty)

Boris Johnson reportedly confronted the King and confronted him after calling the Rwandan government’s plan appalling.

Guto Harri, who served as No 10 communications director under the former prime minister, claimed Mr Johnson told him he was quite tough on the then prince.

Mr Johnson called his former ally account inaccurate, with a source saying he regrets any comments about conversations with the Royal Family.

The disagreement arose from Charles’s reported criticism of the Rwandan agenda during a meeting in the country’s capital, Kigali, during a Commonwealth summit last June.

The pair clashed with the Rwandan government’s plan at a Commonwealth summit in June 2022 (Picture: PA)

At the time, Mr Johnson described his chat with Charles as a good old chinwag that covered a lot of ground.

However, Mr Harri suggested the meeting was considerably less friendly than suggested behind closed doors.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the former BBC journalist said: I went pretty hard at it, he told me at the time, basically facing the prince and confronting him with what he had said, as unelected royalty, about the actions of a democratically elected government. .

Prince Charles has been arrested. He had obviously expressed some criticism, and although he tried to play it down, Boris pointed out the obvious, (saying): If you didn’t say it, we both know your people might call the newspapers and kill the story. The fact that they didn’t speaks volumes.

Mr Johnson was one of several former Prime Ministers who attended the Kings Coronation over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Mr Harri claimed Boris and Charles struggled to get along for years after the politician was late for a meeting when he was London mayor but Rwanda was the last straw. water.

Relations never fully recovered and Charles will be relieved that Boris left No 10 before taking the throne, he added.



Mr Johnson attended the Kings corontion with a number of former prime ministers (Picture: Getty)

Mr Johnson brought Mr Harri to No 10 after an aide elimination following the partygate scandal, bringing his former town hall communications adviser back into his inner circle.

A source close to Mr Johnson said: Boris Johnson does not recognize this account and it is inaccurate. It does not accurately reflect any conversation

We will never comment on these matters and Mr Johnson deplores any attempt to do so.

Mr Harris’ comments come as Mr Johnson’s supporters have called on MPs to consider another leadership race after Rishi Sunak’s recent beating in the local election.

David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the grassroots Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), said: were paying a very heavy price.

Lose the red wall. Lost seats in true blue territory. There needs to be a policy reset and if Rishi can’t do that, we need to look for alternatives.

He added: Personally, I would like to see Boris again. If Rishi didn’t connivance to bring down Boris, like a Tory Macbeth story, then we wouldn’t be in this situation.

