Tanveer Ilyas blames Imran Khan for creating a ‘rift’ between the army and the people





The head of the PTI receives a backlash over his allegation against the ISI officer. Tanveer Ilyas says Imran Khan is “cutting” Pakistan’s roots.

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has harshly criticized his party leader Imran Khan for attacking institutions and driving a wedge between the military and the people.

For a year, the leaders of Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been creating fears in people’s minds against institutions, Ilyas said in a video statement.

The hard-hitting response from the PTI leader, who was recently disqualified from the AJK’s top office for contempt, came after the military attacked the former prime minister over irresponsible and baseless allegations against a senior serving officer. .

PTI chief claimed that senior army officer Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind the assassination attempt against him on November 3, 2022; however, he has not provided any evidence to authorities so far. Additionally, all of the accused have denied the allegations.

These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely regrettable, deplorable and unacceptable, said the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In his statement, Ilyas said efforts were being made to drive a wedge between the people and the armed forces.

The nation believes in the armed forces and it is a relationship of trust, he said, adding that the armed forces make sacrifices for the country and the nation.

Ilyas said the army is the guarantor of the country’s security and the nation is proud of it.

He further criticized Khan for cutting Pakistan’s roots, saying it was time such acts and factors were not only suppressed but also strongly condemned.

All patriots must come forward to stop the factors that are weakening Pakistan, the former AJK prime minister has urged.

“Are military officers above the law?

Prior to the army’s statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz had condemned the PTI leader’s tirade against the senior officer. To this, Khan criticized the prime minister, asking if “[military] officers were above the law?

“As someone who has suffered 2 assassination attempts in his lifetime in [the] In recent months, may I dare to ask the SS the following questions: Do I, as a citizen, have the right to name those whom I consider responsible for the attacks against me? Why have I been denied my legal and constitutional right to register an FIR?”

“Does the SS tweet mean my officers are above the law or can’t commit a crime?” he wondered.

The head of the PTI further asked that if a person is accused of a crime, how can one perceive that an entire institution is being slandered?

“Who was so powerful that he sabotaged Wazirabad JIT while [the] The PTI government was in power in Punjab?”

Khan, without naming anyone, said when Prime Minister Shehbaz can answer all his questions honestly, it would indicate a powerful man and his accomplices “all above the law”.

“So it’s time for us to officially declare that in Pakistan there is only the law of the jungle where might is right.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/486341-tanveer-ilyas-slams-imran-khan-for-creating-rift-between-army-people The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos