Why Everyone (Except Donald Trump and Xi Jinping) Loves the Reagan Library

Here’s a new rule of thumb for Californians: If both Donald Trump and the Chinese government want to boycott a place in the Golden State, you should get there as soon as possible.

Which means now is the time to visit the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museumwho in April, became the target of the autocrats of Mar-a-Lago in the Middle Kingdom.

President Trump recently suggested on his Truth Social account that he would boycott the presidential debates at the Reagan Library, in part because the chairman of the board of institutions is Washington Post publisher Frederick Ryan Jr., a former aide to Reagan.

Meanwhile, Chinese leaders have announced sanctions against the library after it convened a meeting between US President Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from Bakersfield, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whose role China refuses to acknowledge. government. The sanctions mean that China will not cooperate with or recognize the library in any way.

Such explosions at the library grabbed headlines, but even if Trump, Xi Jinping and their cronies stayed away, the library would suffer no damage. It’s already the most popular of the presidential libraries overseen by the National Archives, and with good reason.

On the contrary, the attacks expose an irony and highlight a remarkable success. At a time when politics has come to define and consume nearly everything, the Reagan Library has pulled off a nigh impossible trick: maintaining its devotion to a major conservative political figure while simultaneously developing a reputation as a highly accessible and engaging center that serves people of all kinds of politics.

My own affection for the place is an example of this success. I grew up in Southern California during the Reagan era, despising most of his policies; I couldn’t imagine voting for him today. And I would end the American presidency, with all its quasi-dictatorial power, if I could.

But I can’t get enough of the Reagans Library because it offers so much to California.

The place is irresistible, first and foremost, for its beauty. It seems to shimmer atop a mountain in Ventura County, the embodiment of Reagan’s metaphor of America as the shining city on the hill. The views alone are worth a visit to Simi Valley: a panorama of mountains to the east, the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles to the south, the central coast to the north, the ocean to the west. There is perhaps no better place to admire a sunset.

I can’t get enough of the Reagans Library because it offers so much to California.

Like other presidential libraries, this one features permanent exhibits, artifacts, and films from the lives of his favorite presidents, though the Reagan Library stands out for its Hollywood flair (which includes the plane he used like Air Force One). And the library has established itself as an essential stopover for Republican politicians, whether they are taking part in presidential debates (the library hosted four), whether they are giving speeches or giving literary talks.

In heavily Democratic California, the library is the rare place where ordinary people can meet and ask questions of the GOP politicians who shape our politics. , a crucial negotiator behind the scenes of congressional bipartisan legislation.

But the Reagan Library has also cleverly transformed itself into a gathering place for people who aren’t Republicans or don’t care about politics.

Some of its attractions are serious. The library hosts what has become the premier gathering of people who think about national security, Reagan Forum on National Defense, with speakers from all political backgrounds and all kinds of industries. (The incumbent Secretary of Defense delivers the commencement address each year, regardless of political party.)

The Reagan Library also hosts major special exhibits each year that do not deal with American politics at all. The current exposure is extremely powerful. Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away, offers a visceral sense of what it was like to be in a concentration camp and draws large crowds. The library accompanied the exhibition with extensive and creative programming, often connecting Holocaust survivors with young adults and school children.

Previous exhibits, less heavy, still rich in artifacts, have focused on the history of the FBI, the lost cities of Egypt, the Vatican, the Titanic, Abraham Lincoln, Pompeii and baseball.

The Reagan Library also rents out its meeting spaces for local nonprofits and chambers of commerce corporations in Amgenand Ive attended large meetings with prominent figures in Ventura County over the years. The library, with its spectacular setting, has also become a favorite local site for high school proms.

As ideologues call for a boycott, the Reagan Library has become the kind of place you can take your kids and mom to, with little resistance. The annual Christmas tree display is beautiful and festive. There were sunset dances with Beatles and Fleetwood Mac tribute bands, Eagle Scout recognition dinners, Mother’s Day brunches and Central Coast wine tastings.

I’ve visited 14 of the 15 presidential libraries, mostly on my travels as a political journalist and historical researcher (maybe I’ll travel to Abilene, Kansas, to see the Eisenhower Library someday). None of them offer as much as the Reagan Library.

When I visit, it’s often to do archival research (staff moves quickly and rooms are comfortable) or to meet someone in Ventura County (everyone knows where it is). I enjoy walking the 300 acre grounds and visiting the memorial where Ronald and Nancy Reagan are buried. There, an inscription from President Reagan reads: I know in my heart that man is good, that what is right will always prevail, and that there is purpose and value in every life.

Of course, you and I are too cynical about this wicked world to believe any of that. But one can appreciate the sentiment, and the welcoming library that expresses it.