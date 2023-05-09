Indonesia and Singapore condemn ‘shooting’ involving ASEAN officials in Myanmar

JAKARTA – Indonesia and Singapore have condemned an attack on a convoy including Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials delivering humanitarian aid to Myanmar and called for an end to the violence in the conflict-torn country.

It is unclear who was behind the incident, which Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said happened in Hsi Hseng township in western Shan state and targeted the convoy, including officials from the ASEAN Humanitarian Aid Center.

Myanmar has been trapped in a spiral of violence and economic turmoil since the military toppled an elected government in 2021 and launched a brutal campaign to crush dissent.

Escalating military attacks and clashes with armed resistance movements across the country have prompted calls, including from Myanmar’s Asean neighbours, to end hostilities and allow access to the ‘humanitarian aid.

Two staff from the Singapore embassy in Yangon who were part of the convoy were safe and returned to the city, a spokesman for the Singaporean foreign ministry said.

“Only constructive dialogue between all major stakeholders in Myanmar can facilitate a peaceful solution for the benefit of the people of Myanmar,” the ministry said in a statement.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not give details of what he called a “shootout”, but said it would not deter Indonesian and ASEAN efforts to push for peace in the country. Myanmar.

“Stop using force. Stop the violence because it is the people who will be the victims. This condition will not win anyone,” he said, adding that Indonesia encourages all stakeholders to dialogue and find solutions.

Myanmar’s national unity shadow government, which is allied with anti-junta militias, the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), said it was not involved in the incident.

The PDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta did not respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia has been quietly engaging the Burmese junta, shadow government and ethnic armed groups for months to try to launch a peace process, its foreign minister said last week.

The United States Department of State condemned the attack and called on Myanmar’s military regime to implement the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, including ceasing its violence and allowing unhindered humanitarian access.

He also called on Myanmar to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law, including the rules relating to the protection of diplomatic personnel and civilians.

