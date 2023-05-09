Donald Trump could still win the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll despite a remarkably bad ending





On Monday, the jury heard closing arguments from attorneys for E. Jean Carroll and former President Donald Trump.

Lawyers for E. Jean Carrolls were as close to perfect as I have seen in my 25 years as General Counsel. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, was remarkably bad, however, largely reduced to various versions of Are you kidding me?

Nonetheless, the jury may find in Trump’s favor, largely because of a glaring weakness in the Carrolls case: its failure to identify the day, date, week, month, or year that Trump allegedly raped in the lingerie department of Bergdorf Goodman.

Roberta Kaplan delivered a tour de force on behalf of Carroll

Roberta Kaplan, Carrolls’ lead attorney, gave the attorneys a lesson in how to present final argument.

Kaplan began with a review of Carroll’s testimony, which is the most important factor in the case. Kaplan acknowledged that Carroll could not provide a date when the sexual assault took place, but then argued that the rest of Carroll’s testimony should lead the jury to believe her. As you have seen, E. Jean Carroll was hiding nothing.

Kaplan maintained that Carroll’s testimony was credible, consistent and powerful. She linked Trump’s infamous words on the Access Hollywood tape to his assault on Carroll, stating that Trump grabbed her by the pussy or vagina, I apologize for my language.

Kaplan then turned to Trump, whom she called a witness against himself. She presented Trump’s deposition testimony to the jury, showing how he repeatedly lied and made huge confessions.

Kaplan argued that Trump’s deposition testimony debunked his repeated extrajudicial denial that he had raped Carroll by saying she was not his type. However, when Trump showed a photo of Carroll with Trump and his then-wife, Ivana Trump, in the 1990s, Trump said Carroll was my wife, Marla meaning his second wife, Marla Maples. Kaplan pounced, saying Trump only corrected himself when his own lawyer corrected him. Kaplan continued [Carroll] was exactly his type. He invented an excuse. He said it was blurry, it’s not blurry.

Kaplan then skewered Trump with deposition testimony from former presidents on the Access Hollywood tape. Trump tried during his deposition to defend his statement, historically testifying that it is true with stars. During the deposition, Kaplan let Trump double down on that statement, asking, True with stars that they can grab women by the pussy? Trump replied: Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

Today, Kaplan confronted the jury with the horror of Trump’s testimony. Who would happily describe an act of sexual assault? Kaplan answered his own question, he thinks stars like him can get away with it.

Kaplan also made great use of the fact that Trump did not attend the trial, let alone testify. He didn’t even bother to show up in person. As this is a civil trial, not a criminal one, Trump’s failure to testify may be held against him by the jury.

Kaplan spouted a litany of lies from Trump:

Trump lied when he argued during his deposition that Carroll told Anderson Cooper on CNN that rape was sexy. Kaplan played the CNN interview to show that Carroll had said the exact opposite, that rape was not sexy, but was portrayed as sexy on TV shows like Game Of Thrones. Trump lied when he said he had never met Carroll, pointing to the photo Trump incorrectly said was of Marla Maples.

Kaplan then pointed out that Trump’s only defense was that Carroll and his corroborating witnesses Carol Martin and Lisa Birnbach were lying when they testified that Carroll told them about the rape on the day it happened. She noted that Trump did not offer middle ground, did not admit he was at Bergdorf Goodman, did not claim there was consent, and instead asserted that every detail under oath was a lie.

Kaplan reached a rhetorical climax, telling the jury that to find Trump, you must conclude that Donald Trump, the relentless liar, is the only person here telling the truth.

Then Kaplan made an unexpected move, refusing to ask the jury for a specific amount of damages. She did not refer to testimony from Carroll’s defamation expert that it would cost $2.7 million to buy the amount of publicity Trump’s statements about Carroll garnered. Instead, she simply concluded by saying: For E. Jean Carroll, this lawsuit is not about money. But it was more about getting his name back.

Joe Tacopina didn’t have much to add to Trump’s name but said it with great anger

Rather than try to parry the points raised by Kaplan in his closing argument, Tacopina took a rhetorical club and attacked Carroll and the whole thing. Ms. Carroll abused the system. She sued for money and victimized real rape victims, exploiting their pain and suffering. We cannot let her profit from her abuse of this process. I will collect everything.

Tacopina made a few strong points during his closing argument:

He noted that without a specific date, it was impossible for Trump to provide an alibi for the timing of the rape. Tacopina argued that the lack of a date and an alibi made Trump’s presence at the trial unnecessary. He argued that the jury heard Trump deny the rape in his deposition testimony. He noted that Dr. Lebowitz (Carrolls psychological expert) could not be relied upon to establish that a rape took place, since she admitted that she did not witness the events. He called this trash, trash. He noted that there was nothing in Carroll’s journal about the attack.

But Tacopina then made arguments that I think have no chance of convincing a juror who was not already on Trump’s side:

He attacked Dr. Lebowitz as a hitman for $650/hour. In my experience, attacks on experts for being paid their usual rate fall flat with jurors. border in 2023: There was no border crisis in the mid-1990s. You know why she didn’t go to the police. Because they would have investigated. He claimed that Carroll only brought his charges against Trump to sell books. He argued that Carroll’s tears on the witness stand were fake and designed to elicit sympathy. He speculated it couldn’t be true that Birnbach was told in the mid-1990s that Trump had raped Carroll, but didn’t share that fact with any of his friends while watching the election results. in 2016 with desperation, saying: There’s no way this is a truthful testimony.

Tacopina turned to what he claimed was deadly for Carrolls, a message from Carol Martin to a friend about Carroll in 2021. The message read:

Tacopina sang, Game, set and match, as if the jury were to read the part of the message referring to something that didn’t really happen as an admission that there never was a rape. As noted below, this argument was addressed (and I believe destroyed) by Carroll’s attorney in rebuttal.

Towards the end of his argument, Tacopina again clashed with Judge Kaplan making inadmissible arguments:

Tacopina tried to argue that Carroll made up his entire story based on an episode of Law & Order: SVU that included a rape at Bergdorf Goodman, but Judge Kaplan argued an objection and told the jury they couldn’t consider the email on the TV episode. for the veracity of the matter, as it was offered for a limited purpose. Tacopina tried to tie Carroll’s decision to sue Trump to George Conway, a lawyer known for his opposition to Trump, but Judge Kaplan ended that argument (as he decided before closing he would.

After being humiliated (again) by Judge Kaplan, Tacopina ended his closing argument as he had started it, attacking the very fact that the case was brought. This is an absolutely scandalous affair. It’s a scandalous affair.

Joe Tacopina, attorney for former US President Donald Trump, interviews E. Jean Carroll, former advice columnist for Elle magazine, before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Carroll’s rebuttal erased most of Tacopinas’ points

After Tacopina sat down, Michael Ferrara rose to present Carroll’s rebuttal argument. Since the plaintiff bears the burden of proof, the plaintiff’s attorney has the final say in final argument.

Ferrera made masterful use of the opportunity to debunk Tacopinas’ arguments. He pointed out that Tacopina’s assertion that the whole Carroll affair was a lie concocted by Carroll, Martin and Birnbach made no sense. He mocked the theory saying So what about the scheme? They’re so dumb they need to rob Law & Order?

Ferrara also disassembled the Tacopinas game, set and matched the text message. Ferrara noted that Tacopina did not ask Martin about the text he was now trying to turn into the keystone of the case. More importantly, Ferrara pointed out that what didn’t really happen was that New York passed the law to lift the statute of limitations for adult sexual assault, which allowed Carroll to sue Trump. And Ferrara was able to point to recorded evidence that showed he found a real thing that helped his client.

Without performing it, Ferrara once again turned to the Access Hollywood tape. He noted that Trump never said that wasn’t true. It was a confession. It wasn’t just about talking in the locker room. I’ve been in locker rooms and never heard of buying furniture. Ferrara twisted the knife, Trump said, I move on her like a female dog. Like at Bergdorf, shopping. Grab them by their genitals. It’s not a locker room speech, when Donald Trump says so. He did just that.”

Ferrara concluded that Donald Trump did not attend the trial and did not testify. In Ferrara’s words, it wasn’t a case he said, she said, because there was no he said.

Now it’s all up to the jury

On Tuesday, Judge Kaplan will give the jury his final instructions, which will likely take about an hour. After that, the case will be in the hands of the jury.

