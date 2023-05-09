Alarm over Myanmar, maritime quarrel in the spotlight of the ASEAN summit

LABUAN BAJO Alarm over deadly civil unrest still unfolding in Myanmar, including a armed attack on an aid convoyand China’s aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea are expected to be in the spotlight this week when Southeast Asian leaders meet in Indonesia.

Senior Diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations convened on Tuesday in the seaside resort of Labuan Bajo finalize the agenda ahead of the two-day summit of 10-nation bloc heads of state.

The United States and China are not part of the semi-annual summit, but their growing rivalry weighs heavily on the high-level Asian gathering. Beijing has warned that US efforts to strengthen security alliances and step up combat readiness exercises with Asian allies would put regional stability at risk.

Founded in 1967 during the Cold War era, ASEAN has struggled to avoid becoming entangled in great power competition as a bloc. But that has often seemed futile given the diverse makeup of regional groups, from authoritarian Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, which are closely aligned geopolitically with Beijing, to liberal democracies like the Philippines, which is Washington’s oldest ally in Asia and recently enabled an expansion of the American military presence in the country, to the outrage of China.

The rest Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have heavy economic and security commitments with the United States and China.

ASEAN wants to stay open, cooperate with anyone, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ASEAN’s chairman this year. We also don’t want ASEAN to be anyone’s proxy.

The fundamental principles of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs and decision-making by consensus have held together the tough club of tyrants, monarchs and democracies for decades. But this approach has also prevented it from quickly dealing with crises that spill over borders.

These principles were put to the test after Myanmar’s military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and plunged the country into deadly chaos. It has become one of ASEAN’s most serious crises since its inception.

Myanmar military airstrikes in April killed up to 100 peopleincluding many children, who attended a ceremony organized by opponents of the military regime, according to witnesses.

Lina Alexandra of the Jakarta Center for Strategic and International Studies said ASEAN’s inability to deal convincingly and quickly with a possible political conflagration like the Myanmar crisis should prompt it to revisit its founding principles.

ASEAN can no longer hide under the principles of non-interference and consensus, she told the AP. All of this can work in a non-emergency situation that doesn’t require speed and immediate decision-making to control a crisis.

Over the weekend, around the time Widodo was frantically calling for an end to the violence, a convoy bringing aid to displaced villagers and carrying Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats came under fire from unidentified armed men. guns in Shan State, eastern Myanmar. A security team with the convoy returned fire and a vehicle was damaged, but no one in the convoy was injured, state broadcaster MRTV reported.

Indonesia had arranged the aid delivery after a long-delayed assessment, but it is very unfortunate that in the middle of the trip there was a shooting, Widodo said on Monday.

This will not slow ASEAN and Indonesia’s level of calling again for an end to violence, Widodo told reporters on Monday, renewing his call for dialogue between the parties in Myanmar. This condition will not win anyone.

More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since the Burmese army forcibly seized power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, said the Political Prisoners Assistance Association, which tallies casualties and arrests related to repression by the military government.

As the current leader of ASEAN, Indonesia has significantly softened its fierce criticism of Myanmar’s military and adopted a megaphone-free diplomatic approach to encourage dialogue and an immediate end to violence, which are part of a five-point peace plan that Southeast Asian leaders forged with Myanmar. General in 2021, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said.

Under international pressure to do more to curb the violence, ASEAN leaders stopped inviting Myanmar’s top general to their summits, instead allowing only nonpolitical representatives. Myanmar’s military rulers protested the move, calling it a violation of the blocs’ policy of non-interference.

“To say the least, the organization now faces nothing less than an existential crisis,” said Richard Heydarian, senior lecturer in international affairs at Philippine State University.

Even regional diplomats who were previously involved in ASEAN’s work have been either cautiously optimistic about the bloc or harshly critical of it. Asked by The Associated Press which word best describes the current state of the blocs, a Southeast Asian diplomat replied, Besieged. Another said Opprobium.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of permission to comment publicly on the matter.

In a post-summit statement to be issued by Widodo on behalf of ASEAN leaders, they plan to renew a call for restraint in the Disputed South China Sea, where China has raised alarms from time to time due to his increasingly assertive actions to bolster his expansive claims.

“Concerns have been raised by some ASEAN member states over land reclamation, activities and serious incidents in the region, including damage to the marine environment, which have eroded trust, increased tensions and could undermine peace, security and stability in the region, said a draft statement, which was obtained by the AP, without naming China.

In a closed session of the summit, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to raise a meeting on February 6 in which a A Chinese Coast Guard vessel used a military-grade laser who temporarily blinded at least two crew members of a Philippine patrol boat off a disputed shoal, a Philippine official told the AP on condition of anonymity due to a lack of clearance to publicly discuss the case.

Earlier this year, Marcos granted US forces access to four other Philippine military camps as part of a 2014 defense pact. Beijing was furious at the deal, which he feared would provide US forces with a staging ground to interfere in territorial disputes in the South China Sea and Taiwan. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory brought under his control by force if necessary.

Associated Press reporters Andi Jatmiko and Achmad Ibrahim contributed to this report.