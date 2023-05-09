Beijing expels Canadian consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde after the ejection of Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei





Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. Credit: PA The embassy said it had lodged an official protest. China will resolutely take countermeasures and Canada will bear all the consequences, the spokesperson said. Loading The history of May Day in The Globe and Mail sparked a firestorm over why Chong had not been told China was targeting his family and why the diplomat was still allowed to work at the consulate in Toronto. Trudeau told reporters he was never told about the matter because the country’s intelligence agency determined it was not serious enough to require notification. However, conflicting reports emerged that at least one of Trudeau’s security advisers had been briefed, even though the prime minister himself had not. Joly’s statement was released as Canadian MPs voted on a Conservative motion calling on the government to expel all Chinese diplomats responsible for foreign interference. The non-binding motion passed despite members of the ruling Liberal Party voting against it. Loading In remarks in the House of Commons shortly after the diplomat was expelled, Chong argued that the Trudeau government had let him down. It is a serious thing to intimidate a member of this house, directly or indirectly, in order to influence the outcome of a debate, in order to influence the outcome of votes, Chong said referring to alleged interference. foreign. The rise of authoritarianism has set democracies on their heels over the past decade, he added. In this context, Chong said it was important to set an example for the world to see that we will not be bullied, that we will not be bullied and that we will stand up for the democratic rights of Canadians. Speaking to reporters outside the legislature, Chong said he deliberately cut off contact with his family in Hong Kong to protect them. On Friday, Trudeau said the diplomat’s expulsion would be a big step forward and that Joly was considering the potential consequences. The foreign minister told a parliamentary committee she was assessing the potential backlash from a diplomatic expulsion and specifically mentioned the Two Michaels crisis when China detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig for nearly three years after that Canada arrested a Huawei executive on a US extradition order. They were released in September 2021. The Chong controversy is just the latest in a string of media reports this year that have alleged China has interfered in Canadian affairs and Trudeau has failed to respond strongly enough. Several stories have alleged that Trudeau received information about Chinese attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 elections, which his Liberal Party won. Trudeau resisted calls for a public inquiry into the allegations, but appointed a special rapporteur to review the evidence and decide whether an inquiry was warranted.

