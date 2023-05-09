Imran Khan responds to ISPR statement





PTI chairman Imran Khan addresses party workers in a video message before departing for Islamabad to attend the bail hearing on May 9, 2023, in this still from video. Twitter/@PTIofficial

A day after the Pakistani military warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan against slandering serving officers, the former prime minister referred to the institution and the Pakistan as his, making it clear he didn’t need to lie.

This is my army and my Pakistan. I don’t need to lie, Khan said in a video statement Tuesday.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s statement was shared on PTI social media ahead of his departure for the federal capital to attend bail hearings at the Islamabad High Court in two cases against him.

The PTI president’s comments came a day after the military censured him for irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior officer in the armed forces.

[The] The President of the PTI has made highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a senior serving officer without any evidence, the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said in a statement, as the politician continued his tirade against the establishment.

The military spokesman said the politician should refrain from making baseless allegations and warned that if such a trend continues, the military has the right to take legal action.

Following an assassination attempt on him in November last year, the former prime minister who was ousted from office by a vote of no confidence in April 2022 claimed that a senior military officer army, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind the attack, all of whom have denied the allegations. Khan has also provided no evidence to authorities so far.

Commenting on the likelihood of going to jail, the head of the PTI said: If anyone has a warrant, they should bring it directly to me. Bring the warrant, my lawyer will be there. I’m ready to go to jail myself.

The former prime minister, while demanding that he be approached through a warrant, urged not to stage a drama.

There is no case against me. I am mentally ready to be arrested. If I have to go to jail, I’m ready, Khan said.

He said the nation has known him for 50 years. I am currently the leader of the largest party in the country,” Khan said.

Enhanced security in Islamabad

Khan is due to appear for a hearing on his bail applications at the IHC, which will take place at 2:30 p.m.

Before the Khans arrived in court, Article 144 was imposed in the federal capital and the Islamabad police took strict security measures, closing the roads around the IHC to general traffic.

Under the restrictions of Article 144, any type of assembly is considered illegal.

G-10 turn and Aun Muhammad Rizvi road will remain closed, Islamabad police said.

The registry office also issued a circular for security arrangements.

According to the clerks’ circular, the entry of lawyers and journalists into courtroom number one will be through special passes, while judicial staff and court employees will be exempt from special passes.

Only 15 lawyers will be allowed in the courtroom with Khan, according to the circular. Whereas, 10 lawyers will be licensed from the Attorney General’s Office of Pakistan and the Attorney General’s Office in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) will be able to enter the courtroom.

The administration has been asked not to prevent holders of special passes and departmental cards from entering the court premises. Those with the special card will be allowed to enter courtroom number one, the circular says.

