Johnson planned for Sunak to leave as chancellor, ex-comms chief says
Guto Harri, who served as No 10 communications director under Mr Johnson, said Rishi Sunak would likely have been removed as chancellor due to political clashes with the then prime minister.
He told LBC that there was a fundamental disagreement over policy between the two of them.
Mr Harri said: The tension between them was mounting. Boris was desperate to give something to the party, did not want to raise corporate tax. He did not want to lower taxes. He wanted to bring the bread and butter benefits of Brexit to ordinary punters.
Rishi was reluctant to do any of this. So frankly, to cut to the chase, if things hadn’t gone the way they did last July, I think over the summer we had a reshuffle and Rishi would have been offered a different job, should we say.
When asked if Mr Johnson was preparing to move Mr Sunak from the chancellorship, he said yes. But the Chancellor somehow got ahead of him and ruined the whole show.
Mr Sunak was widely blamed by Mr Johnson’s allies for his downfall last summer after he dramatically resigned as chancellor. His decision to step down was followed by a flood of ministerial resignations which eventually forced the prime minister out of No 10.
Mr Harri said he believed an imminent return to power for Mr Johnson was unrealistic, but suggested it was possible it could happen after the next general election.
The complaint comes after Mr Harri alleged Mr Johnson confronted the King, essentially blaming him for calling Rwanda’s asylum policy appalling.
Mr Johnson has disputed that his longtime ally account is inaccurate, with a source saying he regrets any comments on conversations with the Royal Family.
Charles and Mr Johnson discussed the Kings’ criticism of the program when they met in Rwanda’s capital Kigali at a Commonwealth summit in June.
At the time, Mr Johnson described his chat with Charles as a good old chinwag that covered a lot of ground.
Writing in the Daily Mail, Mr Harri, who is set to launch a new podcast detailing his time in Downing Street, said the meeting was less friendly than suggested.
The former BBC journalist wrote: I went pretty hard at it, he told me at the time, basically facing the prince and confronting him with what he had said as a member of unelected royalty on the actions of a democratically elected government.
Prince Charles has been arrested. He had obviously expressed some criticism, and although he tried to play it down, Boris pointed out the obvious, (saying): If you didn’t say it, we both know your people might call the newspapers and kill the story. The fact that they didn’t speaks volumes.
Asked about his comments on LBC, Mr Harri said: They had a bit of a confrontation, but for the reason that the man who is now King criticized what was A, a hugely popular government policy, B, a policy very central government and C , both on the eve of going to the very place at the heart of history, Rwanda.
So it wasn’t a fight. Obviously, they didn’t face each other to get in the ring. But Boris, rightly, challenged the unelected royal at the time.
The impression I got was that Prince Charles at the time was squirming, trying to deny he said that.
If you’re the prince or the prime minister, you’ve got an army of people who can go out there and call the newspaper editors and say that’s not true, take it down, and they will if it isn’t. is not true.
So the fact that the story was allowed and could not be denied meant that he had in fact called the government policy appalling.
Mr Harri also suggested that Mr Johnson viewed partygate investigator Sue Gray as a psychopath.
The former No 10 manager, who said he did not want to reveal too many details before the launch of his podcast, was asked how Mr Johnson views the senior official.
Ms Gray has drawn the ire of senior Tories over a planned move to join Sir Keir Starmers’ top team.
Psycho Sue Gray would be one of them, Mr Harri said. There was a feeling that she lacked perspective on what he had done.
He had respected her a lot, but by the time I got there, I think he was starting to get suspicious. And in the end, everyone was extremely suspicious of this woman.
