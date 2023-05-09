Assembly polls 2023: PM Modi urges citizens to vote for BJP to make Karnataka number 1 state





With just one day left before Assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written an open letter, urging citizens of the state to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 10 to make Karnataka the number one state. Prime Minister Modi, over the past few months, has paid numerous visits to the state and held several rallies, with the aim of bringing the ruling party back to the state. The BJP is aiming to win 150 seats as it wants to have a stronghold in the state given that Karnataka is the only southern state where it is in power. Read: Assembly polls: which way will Karnataka go? As the campaign winds down in the state, Prime Minister Modi in an open letter made a strong plea for the party. We want to make Karnataka number 1 in investment, industry and innovation. We want to make Karnataka number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship, he wrote. He added that the BJP government will continue to work to create next-generation urban infrastructure in Karnataka, modernize transportation, improve the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and create new opportunities for women and youths. Read: Karnataka Congress releases poll manifesto and pledges 1.5 lakh crore investment in irrigation and rural development The Prime Minister also said that the party is working to give farmers a Beej se Bazar Tak vision. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities, increased ethanol blending, use of nano-urea, and modern technologies such as drones. India is the fifth largest economy. Our next goal is to reach the top three. This is only possible when Karnataka grows rapidly to become a trillion dollar economy. You have witnessed the work of the Double Engine BJP government over the past 3.5 years. Our decisive, targeted and forward-looking policies are giving impetus to the growth of Karnatakas economy, he wrote. SHARE Copy link

