New York jury hears closing arguments in Donald Trump civil rape case





A U.S. court on Monday heard final arguments in a closely watched civil trial that accuses ex-President Donald Trump of raping and defaming a former U.S. magazine columnist.

Attorneys for accuser E. Jean Carroll urged the nine-person jury to find Trump responsible for the alleged sexual assault at a New York City department store in the mid-1990s.

“No one, not even a former president, is above the law,” attorney Roberta Kaplan told Manhattan federal court.

Carroll, 79, sued Trump last year, alleging he raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman luxury store on Fifth Avenue in late 1995 or early 1996.

The former Elle magazine columnist also claims Trump defamed her when he called her a “complete jerk” after going public with the allegation in 2019.

Trump has not been criminally prosecuted and has repeatedly denied the allegations, often calling Carroll “not my type.”

“The truth is, ‘Carroll’ was exactly his type,” Kaplan told jurors who will begin deliberating on Tuesday.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said in closing arguments for the defense there was no evidence an assault occurred and accused Carroll of wanting to derail Trump’s run for the House White in 2024.

He asked the jury to use their “common sense”, saying that if Trump had raped Carroll in a public place, he would have been “arrested immediately”.

Carroll’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for “significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological and pecuniary harm, loss of dignity and self-esteem, and invasion of his privacy.” He also asks Trump to withdraw his comments.

During the two-week trial, the court heard from Carroll and two other women who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Trump decades ago.

‘Liar’

Carroll said on the witness stand that the alleged rape left her “ashamed” and unable to have romantic relationships.

She said it took her more than 20 years to go public because she was “scared” of Trump.

No criminal charges can arise from Carroll’s civil case, but if Trump loses, it will be the first time he has been held legally responsible for a sexual assault allegation.

A dozen women accused Trump of sexual misconduct before the 2016 election. He has denied all the allegations and has never been prosecuted for any of them.

Trump did not testify in court but sat down for a sworn deposition last October, in which he called Carroll a “liar” and a “really sick person.”

The case is one of several legal challenges the 76-year-old Republican faces as he seeks to win back the presidency in next year’s election.

Last month he pleaded not guilty in a criminal case related to a silent payment made to a porn star just before the 2016 vote.

Trump is also under investigation over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the southern state of Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from the White House and his involvement in taking storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. .

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230508-jury-hears-closing-arguments-in-trump-civil-rape-case-in-new-york The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos