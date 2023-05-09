Pakistani military convicts Imran Khan over attempted murder allegation





(Bloomberg) – Pakistan’s military has slammed former prime minister Imran Khan for accusing one of his senior officials of orchestrating assassination attempts against him and challenged the ex-cricket star to carry the case in court.

Khan, 70, used a rally over the weekend to accuse the army of being behind at least two attempted murders, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior military official. the Inter-Service Intelligence, or ISI, which oversees Pakistan’s internal security.

The politician is campaigning for a snap election after being ousted in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence. Emboldened by strong support in opinion polls and rallies, Khan has shown no signs of backing down against the government and military and is seeking Supreme Court backing to hold polls in two provinces to begin with.

These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable, the military said in a rare statement to Khan on Monday evening. It has been a consistent trend over the past year where military and intelligence agency officials are targeted with innuendo and sensational propaganda in pursuit of political goals. He called for the allegations to be dealt with in court.

This is not the first time Khan has made these claims. After a shooting at a rally last year that injured his leg, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior military officials. They denied any involvement.

Khans’ allegations stem from Pakistan’s own history, where no prime minister has served a full five-year term. Many of those who lasted more than two years were exiled or killed, including Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in December 2007 during a campaign stop in an attack similar to that on Khan in November.

The military said it reserves the right to take legal action. If the military brings Khan to justice, it would add to the slew of cases Khan is currently fighting in court, including one alleging he hid proceeds from a sale of state gifts acquired during his tenure.

Khan is due to be charged on Wednesday in the state gifts case.

Pakistan’s military wields outsized influence in politics as well as foreign and security affairs, having directly governed the nuclear-armed nation for half of its history since its inception in 1947. Most prime ministers have depended of the support of the army to remain in power, including Khan.

Khans’ comments are part of a pattern of political change in the South Asian nation where parties are less afraid to criticize the military for its political role, said Islamabads Quaid-i University professor Zafar Nawaz Jaspal. – Azam. The armed forces must realize that if they make a statement naturally, the political elite will also react.

–With the help of Muneeza Naqvi.

(Updates with additional quotes.)

