President Jokowi visits the media center of the 42nd ASEAN Summit





President Joko Widodo went straight to the media center or media center The 42nd ASEAN Summit (Summit) at Bintang Flores Hotel, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Arrived at Bintang Flores Hotel around 1:20 PM WITA, Chairman Jokowi went straight to the lobby and registration desk for journalists covering the 42nd ASEAN Summit. After that, the president came down and greeted the journalists who were gathered. Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces Admiral Yudo Margono and Listyo National Police Chief Sigit Prabowo also accompanied the President. “Hello everyone,” the president said as he greeted reporters. The President then reviewed the area that will be used for holding press conferences, the International Broadcast Center, followed by the journalists’ working area and its support facilities. The president also asked several journalists about the quality of the internet connection. “How smooth is Wi-Fi? asked the president. Several journalists said they were surprised by President Jokowi’s visit to their work area. Vengadeshwaran Subramaniam, for example, the journalist from Singapore admitted that he did not expect to meet President Jokowi while he was working. “So earlier when President Joko Widodo arrived I was very surprised because we were all not expecting it, we were all busy working and suddenly we saw the President of Indonesia and I think we were all very happy to see him,” said the man who goes by the colloquial name Venga. “We almost all turned on our cameras, our cell phones, we all tried to record, I think someone tried to take a selfie with him because he was so close to us. It’s not something you normally expect from a president, so we’re all very happy.” China Global TV Network correspondent Silkina Ahluwalia said it was her first time meeting President Jokowi face to face. In fact, he has repeatedly covered activities in which President Jokowi has participated, such as the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. “This is the first time I see President Joko Widodo after 6 years as a journalist. Every time I cover events like this including the G20 it’s always like he comes and I go so that’s great finally we’re in the same place at the same time and I think everything is really really well organized like the media lined up neatly as it came everything seemed very smooth so yeah I really enjoyed my experience,” he explained. The surprise was felt not only by foreign journalists. Indonesian media reporters are also surprised even though they have covered President Jokowi’s activities many times. For example, Bayu Prasetyo, a journalist from LKBN Antara, considers President Jokowi’s visit to the media center as a surprise for journalists. “Yes, as usual, Pak Jokowi always surprises journalists. So some of us were also doing news, then there was news that Pak Jokowi was coming and the Paspampres started to keep “Oh that means it’s ‘is true.’ I was also getting ready to finally go live on IG. But yeah, as usual, the president often surprises reporters like that,” he said.

