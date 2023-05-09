Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad High Court | world news





NEW DELHI: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday. Imran Khan stops live updatesAccording to local reports, the PTI chairman has been arrested by the Rangers, a federal law enforcement paramilitary force. Khan was due to appear in the High Court in Islamabad in a mutiny case and another relating to attempted murder charges. According to a Reuters report citing an eyewitness, as soon as Khan walked through the door of the IHC, contingents of paramilitary forces and armored personnel carriers entered after him. The gate was blocked by the armored vehicles while Khan was taken away under tight security. PTI leader Hammad Azhar said Imran’s arrest was not acceptable and claimed that the PTI leader was our red line. He called on the nation to take to the streets against Imrans’ arrest. The detention of the former prime ministers follows several failed attempts, including a police raid at his residence in Lahores Zaman Park, to arrest Imran. Islamabad police said Section 144 has been imposed in the nation’s capital. premises while dozens of lawyers and people in general had been tortured. Imran Khan was taken by unidentified people to an unknown location, he said. Another PTI leader, Azhar Mashwani, alleged that Khan was abducted inside the court by the Rangers. He said the party had issued an immediate call for protests across the country. IHC Chief Justice Brings Police In Reacting to the development, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq criticized the Islamabad police and ordered the relevant officials to appear in court immediately. The IHC Chief Justice said he was showing restraint and warned he would summon the Prime Minister if the Islamabad Police Chief does not appear in court Come to court and tell us why Imran was arrested and in what case, Judge Farooq said. Video message moments before his arrest While on his way to the IHC, Khan posted a video message in which he doubled down on his allegations against a senior serving officer, whom he has repeatedly accused of plotting aiming to assassinate him. Imran, who was shot while campaigning in November, said his life was in greater danger than before and claimed without providing evidence that his political opponents and the army wanted to prevent him from running in the elections later this year. Khan, 70, used a rally over the weekend to accuse the military of being behind at least two murder attempts, focusing on the alleged involvement of a senior Inter-Service official Intelligence. Before I go (for IHC), I want to say this. That man [military officer] tried to kill me twice and whenever there is an investigation I will prove that it was that man and that there is a whole gang with him, Imran said, adding that the nation knew well who was standing alongside the officer in question. Further details awaited.Watch former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad High Court

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-arrested/articleshow/100098249.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos