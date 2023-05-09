AI is doing the work of 250 people at an energy company, says CEO





Octopus Energy CEO says AI is doing the work of hundreds of people in the company.

Writing in The Times of London, Greg Jackson said the company has been using AI for months.

He said AI-drafted emails provided better customer satisfaction than trained workers.



download app

The CEO of Octopus Energy, a UK-based home energy provider, said artificial intelligence is doing the work of 250 people at the company. write in The Times of London, Greg Jackson said the company had been experimenting with AI for several months. He said the technology had been integrated into the company’s systems and staff had started letting it respond to some customer emails in February. Now AI has answered more than a third of customer emails, which is the job of about 250 people, Jackson said. He continued, “AI-drafted emails delivered 80% customer satisfaction comfortably better than the 65% achieved by skilled and trained people.” Workers from other companies have recently shared their experience of using AI tools to get their jobs done. A worker said Vice that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has done 80% of its work. Representatives for Octopus Energy did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for additional comment. Jackson told The Times of London that the development was unlikely to cause job losses at his company, but the pace of AI technology had the potential to cause “huge and rapid dislocation” on the work market. In March, a Goldman Sachs report found that generative AI tools like ChatGPT could cause “significant disruption” to the labor market and affect around 300 million full-time jobs worldwide. The report highlighted white-collar workers, especially those working in legal departments and administration, as being among those most likely to be affected by new AI tools. The report also indicates that AI systems could boost global labor productivity and create new jobs.

