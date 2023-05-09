Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modis to France to strengthen India-EU relations

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will beattend the July 14 paradeguest of honor on the Champs-Elysées in Paris. This is the second time that an Indian leader has been invited as a guest of honor at the July 14 parade. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and an Indian military contingent attended the parade in 2009.

India has signed more than 35 strategic partnerships so far. But the very first strategic partnership that India signed with a country was with France in January 1998. A few months later, India conducted the Pokhran II nuclear tests. Not only has France refrained from imposing sanctions, but French President Jacques Chiracalso wanted to resolve India’s exclusion from the global nuclear framework.

Over the past 25 years, a solid institutional mechanism has beenestablishedstrengthen cooperation in the areas of space, defence, civil nuclear, renewable energies, cyberspace, digital, counter-terrorism and the blue economy. In addition to defense dialogues, the three Indian armies regularly conduct defense exercises with their French counterparts. Both jointly launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Modis visit canraisecontinue the partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries.

During the visit, a new agreement toacquire 26 Rafale Marine fightersfor the locally built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant could be announced. India has already purchased 36 Rafale fighter jets. Recently, Air India announced an agreement to purchase 250 aircraft from Airbus.

Modis’ visit will come at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron is facing internal and external challenges. Although the Constitutional Council hasallowed him to move forward with his pension reformpolitical opposition to Macron from both left and right grew stronger.

In the face of internal opposition, it tried to project itself as a European voice outside. Lately he is also being criticized for his softer approach to both Russia and China as well ashis remarks on Taiwan. He was a proponent of European strategic autonomy and said that Europe should not follow the United States in its Taiwan policy.

During his recent visit to China, Macron was unable to obtain clear assurances from President Xi Jinping on the war in Ukraine. In 2021, the AUKUS (Australia, UK and US) submarine deal blindsided France, where French companies lost a $65 billion contract to build Australian submarines. In this context, enhanced collaboration with India and new defense agreements could strengthen Macron’s position. Maritime security within the Indo-Pacific narrative has become an important area for mutual cooperation.

Modis’ visit could also be useful for India in the context of the war in Ukraine, where Indian and European perceptions differ. Strengthening the strategic components of the partnership with France could also reassure other EU countriesthat despite some differences, the partnership with India remains crucial. After Brexit, France is now the only nuclear-armed state and a permanent member of the UN Security Council within the European Union.

One area that needs more attention is trade and investment. In recent years, two-way trade has been around $10-12 billion. In comparison, India’s trade with countries like Bangladesh, Thailand and Vietnam is greater than that of France. India could do more trade with Europe’s $3 trillion economy.Negotiations on trade and investment agreements between India and the EU have resumed. However, knowing the history of past negotiations with the EU, we must redouble our efforts to conclude these agreements as soon as possible.

France also hosts the fourth largest Indian community in Europe after the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany. Despite a difficult environment, France is making concerted efforts to attract Indian students and professionals. A bilateral agreement on cooperation on migration and mobility is already in place and aims to facilitate circular migration based on mobility and the return of skills to the country of origin. Hetargets to register20,000 Indian students by 2025 .

Like Charles De Gaulle and François Mitterrand, Macron also seems to believe that a strong and united Europe could be used as a tool to improve France’s position in world affairs. New Delhi’s stance on the war in Ukraine has raised concerns in Europe about the limits of strategic convergence between India and the EU. In emerging global geopolitics, Modi can use a trusted partnership between India and France during the visit to shape broader India-EU ties.

(Gulshan Sachdeva is Professor, Center for European Studies and Coordinator, Jean Monnet Center of Excellence, Jawaharlal Nehru University.)

