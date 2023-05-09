



Xi Jinping meets with representatives of the 10th Overseas Chinese World Association Friendship Conference Wang Huning and Cai Qi attended the meeting Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 8. General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping cordially met with representatives of the 10th Overseas Chinese World Association Friendship Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 8th. Sincere greetings from overseas Chinese all over the world. On May 8, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and others met with representatives of the 10th Overseas Chinese World Association Friendship Conference at the Grand People’s Palace in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the Central Committee of the CPC, attended the meeting. At 10:30 a.m., Xi Jinping and others came to the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People, and the audience burst into long, warm applause. Xi Jinping and others greeted the representatives, cordially exchanged with them, and took photos with them. On May 8, party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and others met with representatives of the 10th Overseas Chinese World Association Friendship Conference at the Grand People’s Palace in Beijing. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference that morning. . He pointed out that overseas Chinese have the unique advantage of integrating China and foreign countries, are an important bridge and link connecting China and the world, and are a new force in promoting the construction of a community of destiny for humanity. It is hoped that overseas Chinese will join hands and courageously step forward, deeply practice the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, actively promote world peace and friendship between China and foreign countries, will actively promote global development and win-win cooperation. , actively promote exchanges between China and foreign countries and mutual learning between civilizations, and contribute to the greatness of the Chinese nation. Write a new chapter on the new journey of awakening and building community with a shared future for humanity. The World Overseas Chinese Association Friendship Conference is an important platform for friendship and exchange of major overseas Chinese associations and leaders around the world. The theme of this year’s conference is “Integrating Chinese and foreign countries to promote a community with a shared future for mankind.” Nearly 500 overseas Chinese association leaders from more than 130 countries and regions attended the conference. Wang Yi and Jiang Zuojun attended the meeting.

