Imran Khan, former leader of Pakistan, arrested





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in a major escalation of a political crisis that raises the prospect of massive unrest from his loyal supporters.

The crisis has been building for months as Mr Khan has openly challenged the Pakistani military and the current government to conspire against him. The army on Monday accused the former leader of making false accusations against a senior intelligence official.

He was at a court hearing in Islamabad when he was arrested by paramilitary troops. Mr Khan, who was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April last year, faces dozens of legal cases on terrorism and corruption charges.

The arrest instantly escalated a confrontation between the current government and Mr Khan, a populist former cricket star, who staged a political comeback in the months after his dismissal. His party has drawn tens of thousands of people to political rallies across the country, at which Mr Khan and others have called for new elections and blamed Pakistan’s powerful military establishment for orchestrating his ousting.

He and his supporters have called the charges against Mr Khan a misuse of the justice system by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government and the military to keep him out of politics. Pakistani political and military leaders have repeatedly denied these claims.

Political tensions around Mr Khan came to a head in November, when the former prime minister was injured at a political rally after an unidentified man opened fire on his convoy, in what aides called it an assassination attempt. Since then, Mr. Khan has been mainly based in his residence in Lahore, the second largest city in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry, one of Mr Khan’s top aides, said the threat to Mr Khan’s life made court appearances much riskier, adding: It is not humanly possible to appear in court in so many cases.

The drama surrounding Mr Khan appears to have only boosted his popularity, analysts say, underscoring his unique ability to outsmart Pakistan’s typical playbook to weed out political leaders who have fallen out of favor with the country’s mighty military. .

Over the summer, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, won landslide victories in local elections in Punjab, a province that has often served as a bellwether for national politics, and in the port city of Karachi. .

These political victories were also seen as a response to deteriorating economic conditions that the new government struggled to resolve, and as a repudiation of the military establishment, which has long exercised a heavy hand in Pakistani politics.

But they have prompted a growing crackdown on Mr Khan and his supporters, which many see as a coordinated effort by the authorities to curb his political prospects.

Journalists known to be sympathetic to Mr Khan say they have been harassed by the authorities. The live transmission of Mr. Khan’s speeches has been banned on television news channels. A mainstream channel, ARY News, was forced off the air after airing an interview with one of Mr Khan’s top aides in which he made anti-military remarks.

The crisis turned the script on its head for Mr Khan, who enjoyed a close relationship with the military when he was elected Prime Minister in 2018. At the time, his political rivals claimed the authorities had waged a campaign of coercion and intimidation that deterred any opposition to Mr. Khan and ensured his electoral success.

Military officials have denied the accusations and maintained that the institution has taken a neutral stance in the current political crisis. The military appeared to withdraw its support for Mr Khan early last year, after which lawmakers in parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence.

Since then, Mr Khans’ accusations that the military colluded against him have grown increasingly harsh and direct, a rarity in Pakistan’s political system, where the military wields an intimidating influence.

Yet Mr Khan has retained widespread popularity, a sign that the authorities’ traditional methods of weeding out political leaders may not be enough to silence a populist politician in the age of social media, analysts say.

Now many fear Mr Khan’s arrest could further aggravate the political unrest that has rocked the country in recent months. Before Mr Khan was detained, his aides warned it would spark mass unrest that could cripple Pakistan.

