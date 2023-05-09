Turkish elections, Western illusions | Opinions

Turkey’s May 14 elections are attracting significant international attention, with major media labeling them the most important elections of 2023. Many in the West seem hopeful that the Turks will finally replace President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party. (AKP) by a more accommodating liberal leadership that will bring about a profound change in the country’s domestic and international policies.

This may turn out to be wishful thinking. Even if Erdogan is eliminated, and that’s a big if, his legacy is destined to endure.

In the West, the Turkish president has been described as the other Putin, a populist and divisive autocrat determined to pursue his dream of empire. He was criticized for presiding over a pervasive system of nepotism, a weak economy, high inflation and currency devaluation.

By contrast, his main rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is portrayed as a consensual, humble and responsible leader who will restore democracy and restore relations with the West if he wins. Predictably, such characterizations were condemned by pro-Erdogan Turkish media and derided as arrogant and fanciful.

With the elections approaching, it is still unclear who will be the next president. Most national polls predict a close race with Erdogan trailing Kilicdaroglu by a few percentage points. But pollsters are generally political and unreliable, and many voters appear to be motivated more by their distaste for Erdogan than their love for Kilicdaroglu.

In reality, winning is all about getting people to show up at the polls, and the incumbent has been resourceful enough to rally his base. As a seasoned politician and charismatic activist, Erdogan energized his base among rural and working-class conservatives. His supporters seem more committed and invested in his re-election than the six-party opposition coalition is committed to his candidate and, therefore, are more likely to turn out to vote, rain or shine.

Erdogan clearly understands that elections are won and lost primarily on domestic, not foreign affairs. So he used the levers of the state to his advantage, making big announcements on the eve of the elections about Turkey’s future fortunes.

If Erdogan wins, he is sure to double his domestic and foreign agendas, especially towards Russia, Europe and the United States. He will continue to pursue a hybrid approach to great powers by balancing Turkish interests with the West and Russia. It will maintain Turkey’s NATO membership while strengthening trade and geopolitical relations with Russia.

Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, may be inclined to reverse some of the domestic political and economic policies of his predecessors and reverse some of the illiberal measures adopted since Turkey’s failed 2016 coup in favor of a greater institutionalism. But judging by the historical record, leaders in Turkey and elsewhere tend to retain executive powers and privileges inherited from their predecessors. The litmus test for Kilicdaroglu could be his willingness and ability to reverse Erdogan’s constitutional reforms and bring back the parliamentary system.

Kilicdaroglu, who lacks experience in foreign policy, focused on domestic issues and the struggling economy. If elected, he is likely to soften Turkey’s tone towards its Western and NATO partners and lift its veto on Sweden’s membership of the military alliance.

But he is unlikely to sacrifice Ankara’s lucrative economic and energy relations with Moscow, especially as bilateral trade reached $70 billion last year to satisfy the West. With former Erdogan ally and strategist Ahmet Davutoglu now at his side, Kilicdaroglu is likely to maintain an active regional and international position of Turkey, which, despite some setbacks, has served the country’s economic and geopolitical interests. Regarding nationalism, secularism and the Kurdish question, some changes may take place, but there will always be continuity.

Therefore, do not expect Turkey to turn around and return to its pre-2002 situation, much less give up its enhanced geopolitical position as a regional power to be reckoned with. Indeed, Western hopes of a reset with Ankara may crumble, but that may not be such a problem in Washington and Brussels.

Both sides have been realistic on foreign policy despite much rhetoric about principles and human rights. And judging by their appeasement of autocratic regimes in the Middle East, their interests generally outweigh values. The West will therefore end up accepting that Turkey also has regional aspirations, regardless of the outcome of the elections.

After two decades in power, Erdogan has radically transformed Turkey’s domestic and foreign policy, and it would be difficult to go back, especially since his AKP has become a powerful political force with penetrating social and bureaucratic influence. . Love him or hate him, it must be admitted that Erdogan was a consistent president who will leave his mark on Turkey whether he wins or loses in the next election.