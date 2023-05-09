President Jokowi condemns attack on ASEAN officials sending aid to Myanmar

President Joko Widodo on Monday 05/08 condemned the attack in Myanmar against officials of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) who sent humanitarian aid. Jokowi, who is also the chairman of ASEAN, has called for an end to violence in a country torn apart by clashes.

Jokowi did not provide details of the incident, but he said the attack did not hamper Indonesian and ASEAN efforts to promote peace in Myanmar.

Stop using force, stop using violence because citizens will become victims, no one will win in this case, he said, adding that Indonesia encourages all stakeholders to dialogue and find solutions.

It is not yet clear who is responsible for the attack.

Myanmar’s shadow government of national unity, which is allied with anti-junta militias, the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), said it was unaware of any attacks.

PDF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta also did not respond to requests for comment.

The convoy of diplomats traveling to Myanmar was attacked by an unidentified armed group, a military official and a diplomat said on Monday (05/08). Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military coup that toppled the government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.





On Sunday (7/5), a multi-vehicle convoy traveling in Taunggyi Township in Myanmar’s eastern Shan State was attacked by an unidentified armed group, a foreign diplomat based in Yangon said. AFP without naming.

A convoy with several diplomats yesterday morning was attacked, the sources said.

The convoy was carrying diplomats from the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies as well as officials coordinating humanitarian aid from the ASEAN regional bloc, they added. He said the attack caused no casualties.

A senior military official who declined to be identified confirmed having AFP that a convoy had come under fire.

Officials and diplomats had moved on Sunday to deliver humanitarian aid, Jokowi said Monday (8/5). He regretted that on the way the diplomats were shot. He did not provide further details.

AFP sought comments from the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon.

Shan State in southern Myanmar, where the town of Taunggyi is located, has seen relatively little of the violence that has plagued Myanmar since a coup more than two years ago.





However, in March 2023, around 30 people taking refuge in a monastery in the same state were killed, and the junta and anti-coup fighters blamed each other for the massacre.

Southeast Asian leaders will meet this week in Indonesia for a summit that is expected to be dominated by talks on the Myanmar crisis.

Long denounced by critics as a toothless organization, ASEAN has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the bloody crisis in Myanmar.

But its efforts stalled as the junta ignored international criticism and refused to start talks with its opponents, including ousted lawmakers, the anti-coup People’s Defense Forces and ethnic minority armed groups. . [uh/lt]