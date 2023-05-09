Han Zheng attends the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom

From May 5 to 6, 2023 local time, President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, Vice President Han Zheng, attended King Charles III’s coronation ceremony and relevant events in London by invitation.

Han Zheng conveyed to King Charles III President Xi Jinping’s sincere congratulations and best wishes to the King and Queen, the British Royal Family and the British people, and thanked the British side for their thoughtful arrangements for his visit to the country.

Charles III asked Han Zheng to convey his sincere thanks and cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping, thanked President Xi and his wife, Professor Peng Liyuan, for sending the congratulatory message to him and the Queen, and praised Han Zheng’s special trip to the UK to attend the coronation ceremony. as President Xi Jinping’s special representative. Charles III said the relationship between the UK and China was very important. He expressed the hope that the two sides will continue their cooperation in a wide range of areas such as green, low-carbon and sustainable development and climate change, and expects China to continue to play a role. leading role in green development and other areas.

During his visit to the UK, Han Zheng also had brief meetings with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Prince of Wales respectively, among others, and met with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

Han Zheng said that in the era of globalization, the economies of all countries are deeply connected. China continues to promote high-quality development and will pursue high-level opening up. China is ready to strengthen cooperation with the UK for mutual benefit, win-win results and common development. Sino-British cooperation has good foundations and great potential. In recent years, trade and investment between China and the UK has continued to grow. Noting that the UK has become an important investment destination for Chinese companies in Europe, Han expressed hope that the UK government will create a fair, just and non-discriminatory investment environment for Chinese companies. Noting that the UK is also an important destination for overseas Chinese students and tourists, Han expressed hope that the UK will provide a healthy and safe study and living environment for Chinese students. overseas Chinese students, as well as safety and convenience for Chinese tourists.

Han Zheng stressed that China and the UK are both supporters, promoters and beneficiaries of economic globalization, multilateralism and free trade. China stands ready to conduct exchanges with the UK on a wide range of issues on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, so as to enhance mutual understanding, narrow differences and jointly promote the healthy and steady development of bilateral relations for the benefit of both countries and the world at large.

The British side said the UK and China are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and play an important role in international affairs. The UK attaches great importance to the development of UK-China relations and views Hansvisit as an important opportunity to promote bilateral relations. The UK looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges and further expanding economic and trade cooperation with China, and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China on a wider range of issues such as health, climate change and global stability, to jointly build a stable and constructive relationship, and let Chinese enterprises, overseas Chinese students and tourists feel welcome and safe.

On the evening of May 4 local time, Han Zheng attended a welcome dinner hosted by Chinese and British business communities and delivered a speech.

In his remarks, Han Zheng noted that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand plan to make China a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese way. to modernization. China has a strong core of development leadership, and its domestic and foreign policies remain very consistent and stable. No matter how the world changes, China will create more opportunities for the world through its own development and inject more certainty and positive energy into the world. Noting that the British business community plays an important and positive role in promoting exchanges and cooperation with China, Han expressed his hope that the British business community will continue to contribute its wisdom and strength to development. bilateral relations. Han also expressed his confidence that the Chinese and British peoples, with their wisdom and spirit of innovation, will be able to create more opportunities to raise bilateral cooperation to a new level and jointly promote development and prosperity of the world.