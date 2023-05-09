the Downing Street revelation. “There hadn’t been good blood between the two for years”- Corriere.it





According to former Downing Street communications director Guto Harri, Boris Johnson physically confronted Charles after the prince called the British government’s plan to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda appalling.

LONDON — Boris and Carlo nearly had a falling out over immigration. The robust shock happened last year at the Commonwealth Summit in Rwandawhen Johnson was still Prime Minister and the current King was still Prince of Wales: according to what Guto Harri told the newspapers, former Downing Street communications directorBoris physically confronted Charles after the prince called the UK government’s plan appalling deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda

. The meeting, which lasted 15 minutes, was much less friendly than it was then: Johnson fell hard, blaming the prince for being an unelected royal who criticized the actions of a democratic government. Carlo tried to tone things down, but Boris retorted that if you didn’t say these things then your men could phone the papers and hush it all up: the fact that it didn’t happen says a lot. According to Guto Harri, there had been bad blood between the two for years, from Johnson, as mayor of London, he had shown up late for a meeting with the prince: the near-fight over immigration was the fatal blow, after which relations never recovered and Charles will have been relieved that Boris had left the government before his accession to the throne. During this Commonwealth summit, Johnson also tried to dissuade the then Prince of Wales from making a speech on slavery, fearing it would pave the way for reparations demands: I would not speak no slavery – Boris told Charles – or you will eventually be forced to sell your Duchy of Cornwall to pay for repairs. But the prince ignored the warning and read the full speech, where he said he wanted to deepen my understanding of the continued impact of slavery. The revelations about the confrontation between Johnson and Charles put the question of the political opinions of the new king back in the center of attention: unlike Elizabethwho had never expressed himself on anything and had always kept a rigorous neutrality, Charles as Prince of Wales spoke of countless issues, from architecture to genetically modified foods. And he had been accused of improper interference in government affairs after it was discovered he was writing letters to ministers with the aim of influencing them. So his speech last year about deporting immigrants infuriated the governmentwhich was already in the crosshairs of criticism from human rights organizations. Five years ago, Charles tried to allay fears about his political interventionism, saying he was fully aware that the role of a king is different from that of an heir to the throne: I’m not that stupid – he says -. I realize that being the leader is a separate exercise. So I fully understand how it should work. However, a very recent poll revealed that 38% of the public think that Carlo should intervene in political affairs: a percentage that rises to 45% among young people. We will see good things.

