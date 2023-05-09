Trump News Today: E Jean Carroll Jury Must Decide Whether Trump Raped, Defamed Writer





The jury in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump will soon decide whether or not the former president raped and defamed the magazine columnist.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, with Ms Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan using Mr Trump’s own words, grab them by the pussy against him.

In a real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself, she said.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, countered that although his comments in the infamous Access Hollywood tape were rude and crude, he claimed it did not make Mrs Carroll’s incredible story believable.

The judge will now instruct the jury on Tuesday morning before they begin deliberations on the case.

Ms Carroll claimed Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

In other legal troubles, the judge in Mr Trump’s Hush Money case issued a gag order on Monday barring him from posting evidence and witness information on social media.

Rachel SharpMay 9, 2023 12:30 PM

1683630000Carroll moved to New York from Montana on location

While living in Montana with her first husband Steve Byers and their dog, she came to New York in 1983 to interview Fran Leibowitz for a cover story in Outside magazine.

Fascinated by the lights of Manhattan, Mrs. Carroll decided to leave her husband and move there. Of course, I went back for my dog, she told Indianapolis Monthly.

Ms. Carroll quickly established herself as one of the city’s top magazine reporters, writing Gonzo-style first-person stories for Playboy and New York.

She was hired as a screenwriter for Saturday Night Live, earning an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program in 1987.

Bevan Hurley9 May 2023 12:00

1683626400What are the allegations in the E Jean Carrolls rape case against Donald Trump?

As Ms Carroll wrote in her 2019 memoir, What Do We Need Men For?, he recognized her as that adviser. She knew him as this real estate mogul.

Mr Trump allegedly told her he was there to buy a present for a girl and asked her for help choosing an appropriate item.

She placed the incident in late 1995 or early 1996, when the future president was married to Marla Maples.

Learn more:

Bevan Hurley9 May 2023 11:00

1683622800As Trump investigations escalate, ex-president’s enemies see opening

An investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has intensified in recent weeks, with prosecutors calling a wide range of witnesses before a federal grand jury and focusing on whether the former president or others have hampered the government’s efforts to recover the records.

It remains unclear when the investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith may conclude or whether Trump may face charges over documents found at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida. But as investigations in Washington and Atlanta continue, Republican critics of Trump see an opportunity to escalate the legal troubles to drop him from his frontrunner role in the 2024 presidential race in a way that an act prior indictment in New York failed to do so.

The ongoing investigations are the meaty ones, said Bobbie Kilberg, a longtime Republican donor who has become an outspoken critic of Trump.

It’s very, very serious, she said. This should have a real impact on the American people. And if not, all I can do is shake my head in amazement.

Learn more:

1683619200Judge: Wisconsin fake voter complaint must be reconsidered

A Wisconsin judge said Monday he would order the state’s Election Commission to reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican voters who in 2020 tried to vote for former President Donald Trump.

But this time, said Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington, the commission must consider the complaint without the involvement of one of its six commissioners who was also one of the bogus voters.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, Republican Commissioner Robert Spindell and those filing the lawsuit ultimately all agreed that the complaint should be heard again without Spindell’s participation.

Given that agreement, Remington said during oral argument Monday that he would draft a written order as early as next week to overturn the commissions’ March 2022 unanimous dismissal of the bogus voter complaint and require him to reconsider it without Spindell. .

Surprise, surprise, I come to the same conclusion, as do all parties, that the proper remedy is to overturn the WEC’s decision and send it back for further proceedings, which do not include Commissioner Spindell, Remington said. .

Learn more:

Judge: Wisconsin fake voter complaint must be reconsidered

A Wisconsin judge says he will order the state’s Election Commission to reconsider a complaint filed against fake Republican voters who tried in 2020 to vote for former President Donald Trump

1683615600Six memorable moments from E Jean Carroll’s testimony during Trump’s rape trial

Entering the witness box on the second day of the trial, Wednesday April 26, she began by saying: I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said that that had not happened. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Ms Carroll is suing the former president in civil court for defamation and assault after claiming she was a con artist. Mr Trump, 76, has strongly denied the encounter ever took place.

Learn more:

Bevan Hurley and Gustaf Kilander9 May 2023 08:00

1683612000Who is Natasha Stoynoff? The journalist whose testimony could help bring down Trump

Nearly two decades later, his experience of the future president allegedly forcing his tongue down his throat could prove vital testimony in the civil rape trial of E Jean Carroll that began April 25 in federal court in New York. York. The pleadings began on Monday, May 8.

Ms. Stoynoff spoke at the Manhattan Courthouse on May 3.

Prior to joining People magazine, Ms. Stoynoff was a reporter and photographer for the Toronto Star, a columnist for the Toronto Sun and a freelance writer for Time Magazine. She then worked for People magazine for almost 20 years. She now writes books and screenplays, according to her biography on Goodreads.

Learn more:

Bevan Hurley and Gustaf Kilander9 May 2023 07:00

1683608400Football manager and celebrity lawyer: Who is Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina?

Attorney Joe Tacopina is the head of the legal team representing former President Donald Trump in the civil rape lawsuit against former Elle E advice columnist Jean Carroll.

Mr. Tacopina began closing arguments in the trial on May 8, following Ms. Carroll’s allegation that Mr. Trump raped her in the dressing room of a New York City department store in 1995 or 1996.

A Manhattan grand jury voted earlier this year to indict Mr Trump for falsifying business records as part of a 2016 silent payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep quiet over a sex affair. 2006 she claims to have had with Mr. Trump, a claim he denies.

Here’s what we know about the former president’s top lawyer:

Gustaf Kilander9 May 2023 06:00

1683606600 Carroll’s attorney files motion to have Truth Social posts removed

Lawyers for Ms. Carroll asked Judge Kaplan on Sunday to force Mr. Trump to delete some of his social media posts about the lawsuit.

Mr Trump called the case a scam and claimed his lawyer was a political operative.

Judge Kaplan said earlier in the proceedings that Mr. Trump’s posts on Truth Social were completely inappropriate and that he may have been trying to influence the jury.

Your client is essentially trying to speak to his public, but more awkwardly, the jury in this case, Judge Kaplan told Mr. Tacopina, according to Newsweek.

What you’re trying to do is walk away from a statement by your client, a public statement, which on the face of it seems totally inappropriate, the judge told the lawyer last month.

Unfortunately, the posts remain available on Truth Social at the time of this filing, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote in Sunday’s filing. We continue to object to Mr. Trump’s public statements regarding evidence the Court has ruled inadmissible at trial and remain concerned about the harm his statements may have already caused the plaintiff in these proceedings.

Gustaf Kilander9 May 2023 05:30

1683604800Trump rape case explained: How a chance meeting at a department store led to a court case decades later

Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former President Donald Trump.

Jurors in the trial remained anonymous by order of Judge Kaplans because of the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone considered an enemy by Mr. Trump and his supporters.

Ms Carroll claimed during her testimony that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

Learn more:

Andrew Feinberg9 May 2023 05:00

