Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested, party says – National





Pakistani security officials arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple corruption cases, his party officials said.

Khan was dragged outside and pushed into a police vehicle by officers from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau, according to Fawad Chaudhry, a senior Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party official.

Chaudhry denounced the arrest as a kidnapping.

Pakistani independent GEO TV broadcast footage of 72-year-old Khan being pulled by security forces into an armored vehicle, which took him away.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan vows to take action against police after search of his home

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western plot and campaigned against the government of his successor Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding a snap election.

After the former prime minister was taken away, a fight broke out between Khans supporters and the police. Chaudhry said some lawyers and Khans supporters were injured in the scuffle, as well as several police officers.

Officials with the anti-corruption body said Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau issued arrest warrants for Khan last week in a separate corruption case, for which he had not secured bail, which would protect him from arrest under the laws of the land.

Pakistani police clash with Khan supporters as they enter former prime minister's property

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Khan would appear in an anti-corruption court later on Tuesday.

There have been no further official government statements on Khan’s arrest.

Khan had arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day from nearby Lahore, where he resides, to face charges at the Islamabad High Court in multiple corruption cases against him. He claimed the series of cases against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot by the Sharif government to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

