



Israeli airstrikes killed three Islamic Jihad commanders.

Putin told troops in Red Square that war had been started against Russia.

Britain’s Liberal Democrats have said they will cast a vote of no confidence in Rishi Sunak after the Conservatives lost 1,061 council seats in local elections last week. Hinge of History In five days, nearly 60 million Turkish voters will be asked to give Recep Tayyip Erdoan another five years in power. If they do, it will be 25 years as president or prime minister. If they don’t, Erdoan could still refuse to leave. So what? Turkish democracy is at stake.

The same goes for the question of whether Turkey will ever return to the secularism of its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatrk.

And so does his place in the world, at the heart of Eurasia, as a NATO member frequenting Putin’s Russia and a candidate for EU membership that has so distorted the Rule of law that he might not recover. On the ropes? According to some members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), winning against Erdoan should be easy. Turkey is going through a deep economic crisis made worse by Erdoan because he insists on keeping interest rates low even with soaring inflation. The lira has lost more than half of its value in the past year alone. The price of onions has quintupled in 18 months.

Erdoan’s attacks on civil liberties (the Kurdish political leader has been locked up since 2016) have made him the bane of the middle class.

And his government mismanaged its response to the twin earthquakes in the south that killed more than 50,000 people earlier this year and laid bare the cost of weak building codes and corruption in construction and planning. under his supervision. Toppling an increasingly unpopular autocrat who has brought down the economy should be simple? Not so fast. Most polls place Erdoan and his main challenger, former accountant Kemal Kldarolu, roughly neck and neck. At best, Kldarolu manages a slim lead. The bespectacled 74-year-old leads a six-party coalition that was publicly at war with his candidacy just two months ago, when the leader of his second largest party accused Kldarolu of forcing himself as a candidate on the others with a better shot at beating Erdoan. Yet it is an opposition that promises profound change if it wins. Field. The Alliance of Nations has a thick document of 2,300 political ideas whose main objectives are to dismantle Erdoan’s increasingly authoritarian executive presidency;

bring Turkey back to a parliamentary democracy;

revive the economy by purging financial institutions of corruption, attracting foreign investment and stabilizing the pound; And

mending relations with the EU even at the cost of the close relationship Erdoan has built with Putin Russia. European relations are reportedly still strained, not least because the coalition is said to continue Erdo’s policy of expelling the millions of Syrians currently in Turkey despite pledging to uphold international law. But Western governments would hail a victory for Kldarolu as a victory for democracy around the world. The holder. During his 21 years in power, Erdoan has honed a mix of Turkish nationalism, control of most media and demagoguery on the world stage to build legitimacy at home. The combination returned him to power in 2015 and again in 2018 despite mass protests in Istanbul and Ankara against his creeping erosion of secularism and the rule of law. It’s no surprise, then, that a recent meeting between US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake and Kldarolu sparked his anger, prompting Erdoan to say he would no longer receive Flake who he perceived as too favorable to the opposition. . We need to teach the United States a lesson in this election, he said. As the vote nears, Turkey’s largest and newest warship is docked in Istanbul, where citizens are invited aboard to taste the future of technology and strength promised by Erdoan. Kldarolu prefers to talk quietly from his kitchen about the price of onions. Turkey’s choice could hardly be more difficult. Thanks for reading. Please tell your friends to subscribe, send us ideas and let us know what you think. Email [email protected] PhotographsGetty Images Choose the Tortoise newsletters you receive IN OUR MEMBERS APP Researcher (ESG)

