10 points on the arrest of Imran Khan





Imran Khan dismissed all charges against him as political victimization. (TO FILE)

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested this afternoon by paramilitary rangers as he was at the High Court in Islamabad for a hearing in a corruption case. Visuals showed personnel in riot gear leading him away in a van. Here are the 10 latest developments in the case:

Imran Khan, who traveled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody when he appeared in court in a corruption case

Islamabad Police said he was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case – one of more than 100 cases registered against him.

Fawad Chaudhry, the 70-year-old’s aide, said in a video message that the court premises had been “attacked” by security forces who had arrested Khan.

Pakistani Minister Rana Sanaullah, however, tweeted that Imran Khan had not appeared in court despite several summonses. He was arrested for causing losses to the National Treasury. No violence was done to him, he said.

Shortly after Khan entered the gate of the High Court in Islamabad, contingents of paramilitary forces and armored personnel carriers entered after him, according to reports.

The arrest comes a day after the mighty military accused Khan of making baseless allegations against a senior army officer.

The Qadir Trust case concerns allegations of allocation of land worth Rs 530 million to Al-Qadir Trust, owned by PTI Chairman Mr. Khan and his wife.

Imran Khan has faced a number of cases since being ousted by a vote of no confidence in April last year. He dismissed all these cases as political victimization by the ruling alliance. In most cases,

Mr Khan faces being barred from public office if convicted, with national elections due in November.

Previous attempts to arrest him at his home in Lahore have led to violent clashes between his supporters and law enforcement.

