Ahead of Karnataka polls, Prime Minister Modi writes an open letter to the people of the state | bangalore





A day ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the state, stressing his party’s commitment to the growth and development of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka. (Twitter/ANI) “You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal’, we Indians have sought to make our beloved country a nation Karnataka is keen to lead the movement towards realizing its vision,” Prime Minister Modi said in his letter. “India is the fifth largest economy. Our next target is to reach the top three. This will only be possible when Karnataka grows rapidly to become a $1 trillion economy,” reads the statement. letter. READ | Karnataka Assembly Election: Opinion Poll Shows Congress Leading “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka has received more 90,000 crore per year as foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around 30,000 crore under the previous government,” the Prime Minister wrote. “We want to make Karnataka the number 1 in investment, industry and innovation and the number 1 in education, employment and entrepreneurship”, underlined the commitment of his left. “We are working to give farmers a ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ vision. Through new irrigation projects, expanding storage facilities, increasing the use of ethanol in nano- area and modern technology like drones, BJP is committed to making Karnataka number 1 in agriculture,” it reads. In his letter, the Prime Minister further said, “The BJP government will continue to work to create next-generation urban infrastructure in Karnataka, modernize transport, improve the quality of life in rural and urban areas and create opportunities for women and young people. READ | Karnataka poll: Every Kannadiga’s dream is mine, PM Modi says in video message “The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream,” the Prime Minister wrote. “My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations,” the letter read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at 19 public meetings and held six road shows. Amit Shah organized 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP leader JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows. The Karnataka assembly will go to the polls on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13. The majority to form the government is 113 seats.

