Boris Johnson thought Sue Gray was a ‘psychopath’, claims Guto Harri

Boris Johnson thought party investigator Sue Gray was a psychopath, his former communications director No 10 has suggested.

Guto Harri said Mr Johnson felt Ms Gray was ‘lacking perspective’ as his investigation into parties breaking Covid rules got ‘completely out of proportion’.

In an interview with LBC Radio, Mr Harri also claimed the former prime minister was preparing to sack Rishi Sunak as chancellor before his post as prime minister collapsed.

And he poured cold water on the prospects of Mr Johnson’s political comeback, saying he did not consider it realistic at the moment.

Mr Harri was speaking as he launched a new podcast grabbing headlines for a claim the former Prime Minister clashed with King Charles in a heated row over the government’s controversial Rwanda agenda.

Mr Harri was a senior press officer for Mr Johnson when he was Mayor of London and served as No 10 from the start of 2022 until the former Prime Minister left Downing Street.

Psycho Sue Gray

In a series of bombshell statements on LBC, Mr Harri said Mr Johnson considers Ms Gray – the woman investigating the partygate scandal – a psychopath.

Asked how the former Prime Minister described Ms Gray to him, Mr Harri replied: “I don’t want to give it my all because I want people to go to Global Player this Thursday and download it. [his new podcast].

But if I had to say one word, maybe it would be recurring there, the psychopath Sue Gray would be one of them.

And there was a sense that she lacked perspective on what he had done, you will get the words.

But, you know, towards the end, I think he rightly thought there was no perspective and things were completely out of proportion in the way Partygate was perceived.

Plan to sack Sunak

The former communications chief claimed Mr Johnson was preparing to sack Mr Sunak as chancellor before his administration collapsed last year.

But he said Mr Sunak – who was part of an exodus of ministers from Mr Johnson’s cabinet that precipitated his downfall – beat him up and wrecked the whole show.

Mr Harri said there was a ‘fundamental policy disagreement between the two of them’ and ‘tension’ had been building, with Mr Johnson wanting to cut taxes and Mr Sunak apparently ‘reluctant’ to do so.

He said: “Frankly, to cut to the chase, if things hadn’t gone the way they did last July, I think over the summer we would have had a reshuffle and Rishi would have been offered a different job, shall we say.”

Asked if Mr Johnson was rushing to move his Chancellor, Mr Harri replied: “Yeah. But, you know, the Chancellor kind of got ahead of him and ruined the whole show.”

Johnson’s Return

Mr Harri also said he did not believe at this stage it was realistic that the former Prime Minister would ever return to Downing Street.

He said: “I think it was a very realistic prospect with our last pre-prime minister, if it had lasted until the summer I think it would all have ended in the same place, but it would have taken longer time and by then I think there would have been a desire for Boris Johnson to come back as the guy with the mandate.

“I don’t think that’s realistic now, although you never know down the line, after the election, who knows.”

No fight with King Charles

Meanwhile, Mr Harri insisted Mr Johnson was not involved in a ‘fight’ with King Charles over the monarchs’ criticism of Rwanda’s deportation programme.

But he said the former prime minister had “rightly defied” the king amid reports he had privately called the plan to deport Channel migrants to Rwanda “appalling”.

On Mr Johnson’s apparent clash with King Charles, Mr Harri said ‘it was not a fight’ but described it as ‘a bit of a showdown’.

At the time, the No 10 denied there had been an argument, with Mr Johnson saying only that the pair had had a good old chinwag.

Last night, sources close to Mr Johnson said: This account is simply inaccurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place. Boris Johnson has nothing to do with this podcast, has no knowledge of it and regrets any attempt to report such conversations in public.