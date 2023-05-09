Jurors to deliberate in civil rape case against Donald Trump





NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) – Jurors will begin deliberating on Tuesday on whether Donald Trump raped writer E. Jean Carroll more than two decades ago and then defamed her by claiming she made up the story.

Lawyers for Carroll and the former US president delivered their closing arguments in Manhattan federal court on Monday after a seven-day civil trial.

Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential field, denied raping Carroll and accused her of making up the story to boost sales of a 2019 memoir in which she went public with her claims.

Carroll, 79, claims Trump, 76, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 and then defamed her by denying it happened. The former Elle magazine advice column is seeking unspecified damages.

His defamation suit relates to an October 2022 post on Trump’s Truth Social platform in which he called his claims a “complete scam” and a “hoax and lie.”

Trump chose not to present a defense at trial, betting that jurors will find Carroll failed to make his case.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said during closing arguments that a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump says women let him “grab them by the pussy” bolstered Carroll’s and other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

“He admitted on video to doing exactly the kind of things that brought us here to this courtroom,” Kaplan said.

Two of Carroll’s longtime friends testified that she told them about the attack shortly after it happened and that they believed her. Jurors heard from two other women who said Trump sexually assaulted them in separate incidents decades ago. Trump also denies these claims.

“Three different women, decades apart, but one behavior,” Kaplan said, saying Trump’s defense was asking jurors to believe the “ridiculous” claim that the other witnesses had conspired to lie.

In a video deposition shown to the jury last week, Trump denied raping Carroll.

“This is the most ridiculous and disgusting story,” Trump said in the video. “It’s just made up.”

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, told jurors during closing arguments that the vagueness of Carroll’s account made Trump unable to defend himself.

“Without a date, without a month, without a year, you cannot present an alibi, you cannot call witnesses,” Tacopina said. “What they want is for you to hate him enough to ignore the facts.”

