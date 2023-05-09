Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad





Imran Khan, the former Pakistani captain and prime minister, was arrested in Islamabad. He was due to appear in the High Court in Islamabad to seek bail in a number of cases which required his presence, although local media reported that he was not arrested on a charge for which he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The arrest warrant, seen by ESPNcricinfo, says Imran has been “charged with committing the offense of bribery and corrupt practices” under a section of the National Accountability Ordinance.

At around 2:15 p.m. local time, Imran was arrested by, according to local media, the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary federal law enforcement force in Pakistan. It has been turned over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation. Article 144, a colonial-era law that bans large gatherings, has also been imposed in the Pakistani capital.

Islamabad police released a statement from its inspector general on Twitter saying Imran was arrested at Al Qadir University, an institution he founded as prime minister in 2019 and of which he remains president. The allegations relate to the alleged involvement of the former prime minister and his wife in the fact that the university donated the land on which it stands by influential Pakistani businessman and real estate giant Malik Riaz. The UK’s National Crime Agency seized assets worth $190 million in Riaz in December 2019 and returned them to Pakistan. government commission of inquiry.

The current federal government in Pakistan, which replaced Imran’s government in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence, has often called for his arrest, as have several courts over the past year. There were two separate concerted attempts to arrest him at his residence in March, where police were thwarted by a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence to help him resist arrest. Several senior officials of Imran’s PTI (Pakistani Justice Movement) party have been arrested over the past year, on charges the party says are spurious. They were all later released.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court had ordered elections to be held in Punjab, the country’s largest province, on May 14, weeks after the expiration of the constitutional term of the caretaker government, installed in the province in January. The ruling party had rejected calls for the elections to be held in defiance of this order.

Several polls showed Imran holding a clear lead as the country’s most popular politician, and he accused the government of thwarting the democratic rights of Pakistani citizens by refusing to hold elections.

“The government and its supporters are petrified by the elections because so far in the last eight months, out of 37 elections, my party has won 30,” Imran told Al Jazeera in March.

“They either want to arrest me or disqualify me because they are afraid [of the fact] that my party is one of the most popular in the history of Pakistan,” he said then, as attempts to arrest him at his Lahore residence were underway.

The development intensifies an already unstable political climate in the country. Last November, Imran was shot in the leg after an assassination attempt while leading a protest march in Wazirabad in Punjab.

