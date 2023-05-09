We now know why Donald Trump did not speak.





It sounds like a defense attorney’s worst nightmare. In the video of Donald Trump’s October 2022 deposition for the E. Jean Carroll trial, he presents himself as a resentful petty liar, making a series of direct errors so egregious it almost looks like he’s trying to lose his case.

The video was Trump’s only appearance in the civil trial in which he is accused of raping and defaming Carroll; his last opportunity to register his intention to take a stand expired on Sunday. The jury heard oral argument on Monday and will now deliberate on a verdict.

Looking at excerpts from the deposition, which Carrolls’ attorneys played to the jury last week, it’s easy to see why Trump and his legal team decided to keep him out. His performance suggests he’s incapable of even pretending to go through the motions of a humble and respectful interrogation with a female attorney, let alone convince a jury that he’s not the kind of guy who would rape someone. one in the dressing room of a department store. .

In one clip, Trump is confronted with the Access Hollywood tape from 2005, another piece of evidence that was presented to the jury in which he argued, over a hot microphone, that When you’re a star, they let you. (You may remember this is kissing women without asking their permission and grabbing them by the pussy.)

Well, historically, that’s true with stars, Trump responds in the deposition.

Is it true that we can grab them by the pussy? Carrolls’ lawyer, prominent women’s rights lawyer Roberta Kaplan, asks.

Trump responds: Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.

here’s an excerpt from Trump’s deposition where he comments on the Access Hollywood tape pic.twitter.com/HxrPtH0UYa

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2023

It’s hard to decide which part of Trump’s self-defense is the most absurd and least self-exculpatory: the part where he suggests he was simply explaining to Billy Bush the unfortunate story of men using their notoriety to abuse and sexually exploiting women, or the part where he suggests that such abuse can be happy. Lucky! Neither side really casts Trump as a credible defendant who disapproves of sexual assault.

Elsewhere in the deposition tape, Trump responds to a question from Kaplan about his claim that Jessica Leeds, who testified last week that Trump kissed and forcibly groped her on a plane in the 1970s, would not be my first choice. Then, unprompted, Trump continues to assess Kaplans’ sexual desirability. You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest with you. I hope you’re not insulted, he said.

He continued, I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way.

He’s the former president down to all his old tricks: quietly glorifying sexual assault, trying to belittle a woman in power in his neighborhood by uttering a sexist, sexualizing slur. None of this should surprise anyone who has paid attention to Trump’s conduct during his lifetime. But somehow, his inability to change his behavior even a little to protect himself from a damaging jury verdict suggests new levels of non-impulse control. He just had to refrain from making fun of a woman’s appearance for the duration of a single deposition, which happens because another woman has accused him of rape and he can’t. Or he can’t imagine the possibility that he might feel a consequence of his actions.

These two moments of the deposition occurred during answers to subjective questions. Trump’s conduct in them could be judged by the jury as disrespectful, rude, untrustworthy and misogynistic factors that could work against him as jurors struggle to decide whether it is Trump or Carroll who is lying about the alleged rape.

But a stunning third moment in the deposition makes a factual point that could land the defamation charge.

It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife, Trump says in the video, showing a photo taken in the 1980s. He points to a woman who is pictured chatting with him in a group that includes his then-wife Ivana and her husband of then John Johnson. The woman he refers to as his wife is Carroll herself. Trump only realizes he confused his accuser with his ex-wife Marla Maples when his lawyer corrects him.

You can almost hear Kaplans’ joy as she backs up what Trump said. To prove Trump defamed Carroll, his legal team must prove he was lying when he made the statements that allegedly damaged his reputation. One such statement was that Carroll was, according to Trump, not my type, and therefore unlikely to have been the target of his sexual interest. By confusing Carroll with Maples, who was obviously the Trump type, because she was his wife, Trump seems to have proven his own statement wrong.

A rush of E. Jean Carroll exposures against Donald Trump has been released, including the former president’s video deposition.

Here is an excerpt where Trump confuses Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Background, @LawCrimeNews: https://t.co/SqzCH2RjpY pic.twitter.com/IIkbCBGCNL

— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2023 Why Clarence Thomas’ latest revelation is the most insulting There’s a bigger threat than the proud boys Three North Carolina cases, decades of democracy undone The story of the sole judge of the Supreme Court of the United States to be impeached

The deposition was not the first time Trump had seen this photo. Carrolls’ team also uses it to prove that the two had met before the alleged assault and recognized each other when their paths crossed at the department store. (Trump denies he recognized Carroll.) In the deposition video, Trump even says he’s seen the photo before at some point during the process, presumably signifying Carroll’s suit progression. It’s almost impossible that his lawyers didn’t prepare him to answer questions about a photo that would likely be introduced as evidence in the case.

So why did he say Carroll was Maples, possibly spoiling his own libel defense? Maybe he forgot he was supposed to say he didn’t know who it was and, because he can’t stop talking, blurted out another blonde woman’s name as a way to imply that they all looked alike to him. Or maybe he remembered that one of his wives was in the picture (Ivana), but forgot which woman it was and which person in the picture she was supposed to be. Perhaps he simply lacks the discipline to carry out a legal strategy. Either way, he should be glad he wasn’t called to the stand for misidentifying his ex-wife herself.

