Turkish President Erdogan raises government employees’ salaries by 45% just 5 days before presidential elections





Image source: AP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ahead of the Turkish elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played an ace card to woo government employees. According to a report by Spectator Index, the president has offered a massive pay raise for government employees. Notably, Erdogan granted a major 45% raise just a week before the election. Turkey’s opposition has long said the country’s elections are on an uneven playing field, claims often backed by international observers. The opposition denounces the fairness of the elections Media coverage is the most obvious example of the advantage Erdogan has over his opponents, but factors such as the use of state resources during the campaign and the dubious interpretation of electoral law are also present. According to Reporters Without Borders, some 90% of Turkish media is in the hands of the government or its supporters, which provides overwhelming airtime for the president. Only a handful of opposition newspapers remain in print, with most having moved to online-only editions. In April, Erdogan received nearly 33 hours of airtime on the main state television channel, according to opposition members of the broadcasting watchdog. His presidential opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, gets 32 minutes. The main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, launched a legal action last month against broadcaster TRT for failing to show its campaign video. Unfortunately, the Turkish Radio and Television Company ceased to be an impartial and objective institution and became the Tayyip Radio and Television Company, said CHP lawmaker Tuncay Ozkan. The government imposes restrictions on the media The remaining independent media also face increasing restrictions. Last month, broadcasting authority RTUK fined independent broadcasters Fox News, Halk TV and TELE1 for news and comments deemed to breach regulations. Ilhan Tasci, an opposition member named RTUK, said that in all three cases the stations had been accused of criticizing or questioning the actions of the ruling party. In a statement following the last presidential and general elections in 2018, observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe noted that Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP ), were given an unfair advantage, including due to excessive coverage by government-affiliated media. and the private media. Governments’ reach has also expanded on social media, where many opposition voices have retreated. (With input from the AP) Also Read: Turkish President Says ISIS Leader Killed In Syria; says, ‘Islamophobia is spreading like a cancer cell in the West’ latest world news

