What is the Al-Qadir Trust case behind Imran Khan’s arrest?





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers on Tuesday while present at the High Court in Islamabad for a corruption case hearing, a day after clashing with the country’s mighty military for allegedly instigating a plot to kill him.

Khan, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was arrested by Rangers when he appeared in court on corruption charges, his PTI lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, said.

Local media reports showed that Khan had been arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

During his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan promised to develop a project that was supposed to provide quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

The reports added that the project saw the participation of Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and several close associates – Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan. To turn his promise into reality, Khan established Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Bibi, Bukhari and Awan were appointed as board members.

Meanwhile, a deal was struck between the then PTI government and a property tycoon which resulted in a £190million loss to the Treasury.

According to a report by GeoNews, the charges against Khan and the others showed that the accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI leaders in the case are also accused of receiving improper benefits in the form of over 458 acres of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al Qadir University.

Khan has faced a slew of cases since being ousted by a vote of no confidence in April last year. He dismissed all these cases as political victimization by the ruling alliance. Currently, Khan faces more than 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence, incitement to violence.

