PM Modi will visit Rajasthan to launch various development projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajasthan on Wednesday to dedicate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore, according to an official statement. According to the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, the Prime Minister will visit Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara around 11 a.m. Around 11:45 a.m., he will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives at Nathdwara. ‘Despite global headwinds, India was globally seen as the most dynamic place for development’: PM Modi in Kerala ‘BJP, Indian youth share same wavelength and vision’: PM Modi in Kerala The Prime Minister will visit the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road around 3:15 p.m. “The Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores. These projects will focus on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The road and rail sector projects will also facilitate the movement of goods and services, thereby boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of people in the region,” the PMO said. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the road construction projects for the dual carriageway upgrade in Rajsamand and Udaipur. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Udaipur Railway Station, to provide improved facilities to the public. It will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and the establishment of a new line from Nathdwara to the town of Nathdwara in Rajsamand. In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate three national highway projects to the nation, including 114 km long six-lane between Udaipur and the Shamlaji section of NH-48; Widening and strengthening of 110 km long 4-lane with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur section of NH-25; and 47 km long two-lane with paved shoulder section of NH 58E. “The Prime Minister has been particularly committed to giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country. Continuing his efforts, the Prime Minister will visit the Shantiva complex of Brahma Kumaris. It will lay the foundation stone for a Super Specialty Charitable Global Hospital, the second phase of Shivmani Old Age Home and the extension of the Nursing College. The Super Specialty Charitable Global Hospital will be set up on Abu Road, spread over an area of ​​50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove particularly beneficial to the poor and tribal people of the region,” the PMO said. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/pm-modi-to-visit-rajasthan-to-launch-various-developmental-projects-worth-over-rs-5500-crore-12569612.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos