Trump rape trial: Jury begins deliberations in E Jean Carroll trial | donald trump





The jury in Donald Trump’s rape trial begins deliberations on Tuesday to decide whether the former president sexually assaulted advice columnist E Jean Carroll and then defamed her while denying it.

For Carroll to win her sexual assault civil suit, the jury of six men and three women must reach a unanimous verdict based on a preponderance of the evidence, which means she is more likely than not to be telling the truth. a standard lower than that for a criminal trial.

Carroll is suing for unspecified damages, claiming that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a department store in 1996. Trump called the charges a hoax and Carroll a nutcase.

E Jean Carroll leaves New York court after closing arguments in the case against Donald Trump on Monday. Photography: Edna Leshowitz/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Former Elle magazine advice columnist sued after New York passed a law last year following the #MeToo movement giving adult victims of sexual assault a one-year window to sue their attackers in cases where the statute of limitations has expired.

Carroll is also seeking libel damages after Trump accused her of lying about the attack and destroying her reputation when she went public with her allegations in 2019.

During closing arguments on Monday, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan told jurors they could believe evidence from 10 witnesses for her client or the former president who refused to testify.

Kaplans said defending Trump amounted to saying everyone was lying about everything.

In order to find for him, you have to find that Donald Trump, the relentless liar, is the only one in this court telling the truth, she said.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina argued that, by his own admission, large parts of Carroll’s account were unbelievable and remarkable.

The whole story is an incredible work of fiction, he said.

Carroll, 79, spent three days on the witness stand describing the alleged rape in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the spring of 1996 and defending herself from accusations that she was lying as part of a political plot against the former president. .

Carroll told the trial that after they went shopping together, Trump took her to a dressing room, at which point her jovial manner suddenly turned dark.

He immediately closed the door and pushed me against the wall. He pushed me so hard that I hit my head. I was extremely confused, she said.

Carroll said Trump pulled down her pantyhose and raped her.

In his closing arguments, Kaplan said every aspect of what (Carroll) said is supported or corroborated by other evidence.

It’s not a he said, she said. That’s what Donald Trump is saying versus what the 11 witnesses said in that chair over there, Kaplan said.

Witnesses supporting Carroll’s claim included two friends who said she told them about the alleged attack shortly after it happened, but kept quiet at her demand for more than 20 years. Two other women told the jury they were sexually assaulted by Trump as Carroll’s lawyers sought to show he was responsible for a pattern of abuse over decades.

A clinical psychologist, Dr. Leslie Lebowitz, told the trial that Carroll exhibited aspects of post-traumatic stress disorder, including physical pain and intrusive memories. After Tacopina told Lebowitz she might have been tricked by Carroll, the psychologist said she believed the advice columnist.

For her part, Tacopina questioned why Carroll never went to the police to report the alleged rape. He said it was because the case would never go through a police investigation in a million years.

Jurors will have to decide what to make of Trump’s decision not to attend trial or testify. Another attorney for Carrolls, Mike Ferrara, told the jury that the former president’s absence was evidence of guilt.

He raped Ms Carroll and he wouldn’t answer questions about it, he said.

Information and support for anyone affected by issues of rape or sexual abuse is available from the following organisations. In the United States, Rainn offers support at 800-656-4673. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers assistance on 0808 500 2222. In Australia, assistance is available on 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/09/trump-rape-trials-jury-deliberations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

