Welcome to ASEAN: Jokowi to PM of Timor Leste





Welcome to Labuan Bajo, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, and also welcome to the ASEAN organization Labuan Bajo, E Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister of East Timor Taur Matan Ruak on his country’s admission to ASEAN during a bilateral meeting in Labuan Bajo , West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The bilateral meeting took place on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, which is being held from May 9 to 11, 2023. “Welcome to Labuan Bajo, Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, and welcome to the ASEAN organization as well,” President Jokowi said after the first session of their bilateral meeting at Meruorah Hotel, Labuan Bajo. This is not the first time that the President has clearly shown his support for Timor Leste’s full participation in ASEAN. When Prime Minister Ruak visited the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on February 13, 2023, as part of a state visit, Joko Widodo said that Indonesia, as President of ASEAN 2023, was preparing a roadmap for the full participation of Timor Leste in the regional debate. cooperation group. Last November, Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, agreed in principle to accept Timor Leste as ASEAN’s 11th member. Since then, representatives of Timor Leste have been allowed to attend ASEAN meetings as observers. This included the arrival of PM Ruak to attend the 42nd Summit this year. Timor Leste’s membership in ASEAN was also one of the topics discussed at the summit, including by ASEAN foreign ministers during the 33rd meeting of the ASEAN Coordination Council (ACC) on Tuesday, which was also attended by Timor Leste’s foreign minister, Adalijza Magno. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the ACC meeting discussed recommendations regarding the roadmap for Timor Leste to achieve full member status, among others. “I believe that we can accept the recommendations of this roadmap and help our brothers and sisters in Timor Leste. We are ready to contribute to help them become full members,” Marsudi remarked. Related News: Indonesia will help Timor-Leste become a full member of ASEAN

