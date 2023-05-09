Boris Johnson called Sue Gray a psychopath, says ex-spin doctor No 10

Guto Harri has revealed former prime ministers had scathing opinions on Sue Gray who resigned last month to take on a Labor role as Sir Keir Starmers’ chief of staff.

Mr Harri, director of communications under the former prime minister, alleged that Mr Johnson clashed with King Charles during a confrontational meeting over government policy in Rwanda.

He also claimed that Rishi Sunak would have been removed as chancellor had the former prime minister remained in office due to a major clash over the need for tax cuts.

Mr Harri lashed out at Ms Gray, accusing her of speaking to Labor while working on the Partygate report at the Cabinet Office, although he offered no evidence to support the claim.

[Mr Johnson] had respected her a lot but by the time I arrived I think it became understandable and in the end we were all extremely suspicious of this woman, Mr Harri told LBC on Tuesday.

The ex-spin doctor added: She wants to work for Keir Starmer. She was due to speak to him when she was supposed to deliver a quasi-judicial verdict on Boris Johnson.

Questioning his impartiality while in a leadership role in Whitehall, Mr Harri pointed to advice received from Daniel Stilitz KC, who would have been a Labor member until 2019.

It turned out she had been advised by a Labor card-carrying lawyer who was recruiting people for Labor on social media, he said, before saying she had a press officer who disclosed details of the Partygate investigation.

It took me weeks to realize where the leaks were coming from. Reporters told me afterwards: “You made this guy move, you destroyed a great source of stories for us,” he said.

When asked how Mr Johnson had described Ms Gray to him, Mr Harri plugged into his next series of podcasts and said: One word coming back to it, psycho Sue Gray would be one of them.

The former spin-doctor alleged that Mr Johnson confronted Charles when facing him over remarks describing Rwanda’s asylum policy as appalling.

Mr Harri backed his former boss and said: They had a bit of a confrontation so it wasn’t a fight. Obviously, they didn’t face each other to get in the ring. But Boris, rightly, challenged the unelected royal at the time.

Asked about his claim that the King was arrested, he said: The impression I got was that Prince Charles at the time was squirming around, trying to deny he said that. The fact that the story was allowed and could not be denied meant that he had in fact described government policy as appalling.

Mr Harri also suggested that Mr Sunak would have been sacked as chancellor had the former prime minister remained in office, saying there was a fundamental disagreement over policy between the two.

Mr Harri said: The tension between them was mounting. Boris was desperate to give something to the party, did not want to raise corporate tax. [Mr Sunak] didn’t want to cut taxes. He wanted to bring the bread and butter benefits of Brexit to ordinary punters.

Rishi was reluctant to do any of this. So frankly, to cut to the chase, if things hadn’t gone the way they did last July, I think over the summer we had a reshuffle and Rishi would have been offered a different job, we should say.

Asked if Mr Johnson was preparing to move Mr Sunak from the chancellorship, he said: Yes. But the Chancellor somehow got ahead of him and ruined the whole show.

Mr Johnson, expelled by his own party last summer, compared the Conservative Party to the Aztecs who had become addicted to killing each other, Mr Harri claimed.

Defending the heroic efforts of his former boss, he said it was not realistic that Mr Johnson would return to power any time soon, but suggested it was possible it could happen after the next general election.