Politics
Boris Johnson called Sue Gray a psychopath, says ex-spin doctor No 10
Guto Harri has revealed former prime ministers had scathing opinions on Sue Gray who resigned last month to take on a Labor role as Sir Keir Starmers’ chief of staff.
Mr Harri, director of communications under the former prime minister, alleged that Mr Johnson clashed with King Charles during a confrontational meeting over government policy in Rwanda.
He also claimed that Rishi Sunak would have been removed as chancellor had the former prime minister remained in office due to a major clash over the need for tax cuts.
Mr Harri lashed out at Ms Gray, accusing her of speaking to Labor while working on the Partygate report at the Cabinet Office, although he offered no evidence to support the claim.
[Mr Johnson] had respected her a lot but by the time I arrived I think it became understandable and in the end we were all extremely suspicious of this woman, Mr Harri told LBC on Tuesday.
The ex-spin doctor added: She wants to work for Keir Starmer. She was due to speak to him when she was supposed to deliver a quasi-judicial verdict on Boris Johnson.
Questioning his impartiality while in a leadership role in Whitehall, Mr Harri pointed to advice received from Daniel Stilitz KC, who would have been a Labor member until 2019.
It turned out she had been advised by a Labor card-carrying lawyer who was recruiting people for Labor on social media, he said, before saying she had a press officer who disclosed details of the Partygate investigation.
It took me weeks to realize where the leaks were coming from. Reporters told me afterwards: “You made this guy move, you destroyed a great source of stories for us,” he said.
When asked how Mr Johnson had described Ms Gray to him, Mr Harri plugged into his next series of podcasts and said: One word coming back to it, psycho Sue Gray would be one of them.
The former spin-doctor alleged that Mr Johnson confronted Charles when facing him over remarks describing Rwanda’s asylum policy as appalling.
Mr Harri backed his former boss and said: They had a bit of a confrontation so it wasn’t a fight. Obviously, they didn’t face each other to get in the ring. But Boris, rightly, challenged the unelected royal at the time.
Asked about his claim that the King was arrested, he said: The impression I got was that Prince Charles at the time was squirming around, trying to deny he said that. The fact that the story was allowed and could not be denied meant that he had in fact described government policy as appalling.
Mr Harri also suggested that Mr Sunak would have been sacked as chancellor had the former prime minister remained in office, saying there was a fundamental disagreement over policy between the two.
Mr Harri said: The tension between them was mounting. Boris was desperate to give something to the party, did not want to raise corporate tax. [Mr Sunak] didn’t want to cut taxes. He wanted to bring the bread and butter benefits of Brexit to ordinary punters.
Rishi was reluctant to do any of this. So frankly, to cut to the chase, if things hadn’t gone the way they did last July, I think over the summer we had a reshuffle and Rishi would have been offered a different job, we should say.
Asked if Mr Johnson was preparing to move Mr Sunak from the chancellorship, he said: Yes. But the Chancellor somehow got ahead of him and ruined the whole show.
Mr Johnson, expelled by his own party last summer, compared the Conservative Party to the Aztecs who had become addicted to killing each other, Mr Harri claimed.
Defending the heroic efforts of his former boss, he said it was not realistic that Mr Johnson would return to power any time soon, but suggested it was possible it could happen after the next general election.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-called-sue-gray-psycho-says-ex-no-10-spin-doctor/975432166.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson called Sue Gray a psychopath, says ex-spin doctor No 10
- Let’s build Brexit cooperation with Ukraine, EU diplomat tells UK – POLITECO
- 5 Times Our Bollywood Celebrities Changed Hair Trends
- New Culture will launch animal-free mozzarella at acclaimed LA pizzerias in 2024
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Chinese President Xi Jinping offers condolences over disastrous heavy rains in Rwanda
- Welcome to ASEAN: Jokowi to PM of Timor Leste
- New bill seeks to entice entertainment industry with deeper discounts
- Torre Watson named new head coach
- Priyanka Chopra had a Marilyn Monroe moment in a plunging white dress
- Pakistan’s stock market slumps 1% after ex-PM Imran Khan’s arrest
- NOVA: The Hidden Abyss of the Volcano | KPBS Public Media