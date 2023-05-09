Trump focuses attacks on Biden as polls show ex-president wins rematch





Topline

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attacks on President Joe Biden on Monday, a day after a new poll showed Trump beating the president in a hypothetical game, as Bidens’ approval rating is slipping amid fears he is too old to seek a second term.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking at an event at his Mar-a-Lago… [+] at his home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump resumed attacks on Biden for his failure to attend the scene of a toxic train derailment in eastern Palestine, Ohio earlier this year, writing on Truth Social that Crooked Joe Biden n still hasn’t visited the incredible patriots of eastern Palestine, while offering his endorsement for a bipartisan rail safety bill co-sponsored by his ally Senator JD Vance (Ohio).

Trump recently coined Biden’s new nickname in an effort to highlight claims that he used his position as vice president to enrich his son, Hunter Bidens, a business venture, an allegation that dogged Biden during his 2020 campaign against Trump and which is the subject of a slew of Republican-led House investigations against Hunter Biden.

On Monday, Trump also attacked Biden for advocating for South Carolina to replace Iowa as the nation’s first primary state, writing that unlike Joe Biden, I protected the Iowa First-in caucuses. -the-Nation, and always will, while announcing he plans to visit Des Moines on Saturday.

Trump was referring to Bidens’ recommendation that the party make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary election, a move the Democratic National Committee said was an effort to rally support among black voters and one that comes after election incidents in the 2020 Iowa caucuses delayed results there for days.

Trump also visited Iowa in March and notably focused his lines of attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he accused of voting against farm subsidies during his tenure in Congress and of wanting reduce social security expenditure.

Trump has since turned his anger on Biden as polls show him beating DeSantis in a hypothetical GOP primary and narrowly beating Biden in a general election rematch, with a Washington Post-ABC News survey released. Sunday showing Biden trailing Trump by six points (3.5 margin of error).

Large number

60%. That’s the share of Washington Post-ABC poll respondents who said Biden lacked the physical health and mental acuity to serve a second term, compared to 64% of voters who said Trump was in good shape. physically and 54% who said he was mentally sharp.

Key context

Biden launched his re-election campaign on April 25, fearing he was too old to run again. At 80, Biden is the oldest president in US history and would be 86 by the end of his second term. Trump, who was 76 and 70 when he was sworn in in 2017, is the second oldest president in history. In the months since Trump launched his campaign in November, he has surged in the polls, passing DeSantis in a hypothetical primary game in 2024. He is now ahead of him by 23 points, according to the Washington Post-ABC poll. . DeSantis has yet to officially announce his candidacy, but is widely expected to do so within the next month.

Tangent

Less than half of poll respondents consider both Biden and Trump to be honest and trustworthy, although Biden fares slightly better at 41% compared to Trump at 33%. The majority of those polled also said Trump is expected to face criminal charges in at least three of the ongoing law enforcement investigations against him: The Justice Department is investigating his role in the 6 January and its handling of classified documents, as well as Fulton County. , Georgia district attorneys are investigating his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Just under half, 49%, support Manhattan district attorneys’ charges against Trump as part of a secret money scheme to cover up allegations of an affair with a porn star. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case last month.

To monitor

Biden told reporters in March that he would visit eastern Palestine at some point, but did not give a timeline for doing so. The pledge came as he faced criticism for traveling to Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of its war with Russia, as eastern Palestine recovered from a train derailment that caused an environmental disaster. . Vance, along with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) introduced a bill in the wake of the derailment that would limit train sizes, improve safety inspections and increase fines for safety violations. It has broad bipartisan support in Congress and is expected to be considered by the Senate Commerce Committee this week.

Contra

The White House has targeted rail safety rollbacks under Trump and urged his administration and congressional Republicans to apologize for the blocking regulations as a counterattack to GOP criticism of Bidens’ response to the derailment of eastern Palestine. The Biden administration pointed to Trump’s decision to reject an Obama-era proposal that would have required stronger brakes on trains carrying hazardous materials, as well as efforts by Republican lawmakers to block Bidens’ plan to designate more of wetlands and waterways as federally protected lands, which would require companies to obtain permits for activities that could harm water quality. Seeking to contrast Biden, Trump traveled to eastern Palestine in February alongside Vance and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), and delivered pallets of water and cleaning supplies.

Further reading

