PM Modi Congratulates Moscow Wushu Star Championship Medalists





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the medal winners of the Moscow Wushu Star Championship held in Russia.

Prime Minister Modi retweeted Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s tweet to congratulate our athletes for their outstanding performances in the Championship. “Congratulations to our athletes,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in his tweet. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1655599428013817856?s=20

On Tuesday, the Moscow Wushu Star Championship medalists were congratulated at the Sports Authority of India by Deputy Chief Executives Ekta Vishnoi and Shiv Sharma. The girls bagged a total of 17 medals at the competition held this month in Russia.

All these girls participated in Khelo India women leagues held in India for a year. They won 10 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals in the junior girls, sub-junior girls and senior girls categories at Sanda (combat) and Taolu in Moscow.

Anurag Singh Thakur previously tweeted his congratulations to the athletes: “It’s a matter of pride to see our daughters making us proud and the nation reaping the benefits of the Khelo India Womens League!” Former Khelo India league participants, now on the podium with 17 medals at the Moscow Wushu Star Championship held in Russia! The girls beat competitors from Wushu strongholds China and Indonesia en route to the medals. The girls’ participation, which included SAI NCOE athletes, in the Moscow competition was sanctioned at government expense. Revered Wushu athlete Pooja Kadian who is also one of the coaches of the Wushu team said, “In previous years, Wushu athletes had to pay Rs 1.5 Lakh each to participate in the All-Star Championship. from Moscow. This time it was free because the government sponsored the trip,” said the 2018 Arjuna Laureate.

